Entertainment planner: Feb. 21-March 6
About a minute ago
Thursday 21
“Edges,” California University of Pennsylvania, California. Through Feb. 23. 724-938-5943 or calu.edu
Friday 22
“Clybourne Park,” Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. Also Feb. 23-24, March 1-2. setonhill.edu/events
Michael Buble, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 888-967-4353 or arenapittsburgh.com
Misaligned Mind, “Healing Hz” album release party, The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 412-821-4447 or ticketmaster.com
Winter History Happy Hour, George Washington’s birthday celebration, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Saturday 23
“Art All Around Us,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Blake Shelton, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 888-967-4353 or arenapittsburgh.com
“Cinematheque: Sound,” film screenings, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org
Flamingo Fest, National Aviary, Pittsburgh. Also Feb. 24. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
“Glory Denied,” Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Strip District. Also Feb. 26, March 1 and 3. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org
Moonchild, Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Sunday 24
Martin Baker, Organ Artists Series of Pittsburgh, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside. 412-242-2787 or organseries.com
Monday 25
Royston Langdon and Jimmy Gnecco, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Wednesday 27
Gaelic Storm, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Thursday 28
Bob Schneider, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through March 3. 888-967-4353 or arenapittsburgh.com
Friday 1
“3 Rivers Medium” Erica Altmiller, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Hot Jazz on a Cool Night, three high school jazz bands, Syria Shrine, Cheswick. 724-274-7000 or syriashriners.org
“Irish Presbyterians and the Shaping of Western Pennsylvania,” East Liberty Valley Historical Society Lecture Series, East Liberty Presbyterian Church. eastlibertyvalley@gmail.com or Facebook
“Taste of the Neighborhood,” Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org
Sebastian Maniscalco, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Spring Gala,” LaRoche College dance majors and Bodiography Student Company, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Saturday 2
“Celtic Connections III,” River City Brass, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 412-434-7222 or rivercitybrass.org
“Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Phenomenal Women,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“The Roommate,” City Theatre, Pittsburgh. Through March 24. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 412-229-5483 or stagepittsburgh.com
Tuesday 5
Shen Yun Performing Arts, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through March 7. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .