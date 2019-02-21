Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Entertainment planner: Feb. 21-March 6 | TribLIVE.com
More A&E

Entertainment planner: Feb. 21-March 6

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, February 21, 2019 1:30 a.m
714058_web1_gtr-tk-planner-gaelic-022119
Gaelic Storm
Gaelic Storm
714058_web1_gtr-tk-planner-flamingo-02219
Creative Commons
Flamingo Fest
714058_web1_gtr-tk-planner-shelton-022119
Wade Payne/Invision/AP
Blake Shelton
714058_web1_gtr-tk-planner-buble-022119
Liz Rosenberg Media
Michael Buble
714058_web1_gtr-tk-planner-wiz-022119
Tribune-Review
Flamingo Fest Wiz Khalifa
714058_web1_gtr-tk-planner-maniscalco-022119
Brad Barket/Invision/AP
Sebastian Maniscalco
714058_web1_gtr-tk-planner-shenyun-022119
Submitted
Wiz Khalifa Shen Yun

About a minute ago

Thursday Feb. 21

“Edges,” California University of Pennsylvania, California. Through Feb. 23. 724-938-5943 or calu.edu

Friday Feb. 22

“Clybourne Park,” Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. Also Feb. 23-24, March 1-2. setonhill.edu/events

Michael Buble, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 888-967-4353 or arenapittsburgh.com

Misaligned Mind, “Healing Hz” album release party, The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 412-821-4447 or ticketmaster.com

Winter History Happy Hour, George Washington’s birthday celebration, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Saturday Feb. 23

“Art All Around Us,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Blake Shelton, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 888-967-4353 or arenapittsburgh.com

“Cinematheque: Sound,” film screenings, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Flamingo Fest, National Aviary, Pittsburgh. Also Feb. 24. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

“Glory Denied,” Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Strip District. Also Feb. 26, March 1 and 3. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org

Moonchild, Trust Arts Education Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Sunday Feb. 24

Martin Baker, Organ Artists Series of Pittsburgh, Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside. 412-242-2787 or organseries.com

Monday Feb. 25

Royston Langdon and Jimmy Gnecco, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Wednesday Feb. 27

Gaelic Storm, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Thursday Feb. 28

Bob Schneider, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Through March 3. 888-967-4353 or arenapittsburgh.com

Friday March 1

“3 Rivers Medium” Erica Altmiller, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Hot Jazz on a Cool Night, three high school jazz bands, Syria Shrine, Cheswick. 724-274-7000 or syriashriners.org

“Irish Presbyterians and the Shaping of Western Pennsylvania,” East Liberty Valley Historical Society Lecture Series, East Liberty Presbyterian Church. eastlibertyvalley@gmail.com or Facebook

“Taste of the Neighborhood,” Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Sebastian Maniscalco, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Spring Gala,” LaRoche College dance majors and Bodiography Student Company, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Saturday March 2

“Celtic Connections III,” River City Brass, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 412-434-7222 or rivercitybrass.org

“Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Phenomenal Women,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“The Roommate,” City Theatre, Pittsburgh. Through March 24. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 412-229-5483 or stagepittsburgh.com

Tuesday March 5

Shen Yun Performing Arts, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through March 7. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | More A and E
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.