Entertainment planner: Feb. 28-March 13
Entertainment planner: Feb. 28-March 13

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, February 28, 2019 1:30 a.m
750230_web1_gtr-liv-depressionglass1-021319
Submitted
Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society Show
750230_web1_gtr-tk-planner-21st-022819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Artists of the 21st Century
750230_web1_gtr-liv-textiles3-120318
Submitted
Celebrating Quilts, Music and Movement
750230_web1_gtr-tk-planner-daigle-022819
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lauren Daigle
750230_web1_gtr-tk-planner-kool-022819
Creative Commons
Kool and the Gang
750230_web1_gtr-tk-planner-seinfeld-022819
Creative Commons
Jerry Seinfeld
750230_web1_gtr-tk-planner-armisen-022819
Creative Commons
Fred Armisen
750230_web1_gtr-tk-planner-tap-022819
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Art on Tap

2 minutes ago

Thursday Feb. 28

“Artists of the 21st Century,” student art exhibition, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, Ligonier Township. Through April 21. 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org

Rodney Atkins, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Friday March 1

Aaron Carter, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com

Fred Armisen, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

“The Three Musketeers,” Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Midland, Beaver County. Through March 10. 724-576-4644 or lincolnparkarts.org

The Tossers, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Saturday March 2

Matthew Boyce, Elvis tribute artist, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Mivos String Quartet, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society Show and Sale, Quality Inn, New Kensington. Also March 3. 412-217-2083 or Facebook

Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.

Sunday March 3

“Celebrating Quilts, Music and Movement,” presented by Seton Hill University arts programs students and faculty, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Laurel Ballet Student Choreography Showcase, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Wednesday March 6

Ian Bremmer, Pittsburgh Speaker Series, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Thursday March 7

Michael Carbonaro, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Friday March 8

Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Berlioz’s “The Damnation of Faust,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also March 10. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

BK2, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. centerpittsburgh.com

“Game of Thrones … After Dark,” over-21 event, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org

“In the Time of Butterflies,” Prime Stage Theatre production, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh. Through March 17. 724-773-0700 or primestage.com

Jerry Seinfeld, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Saturday March 9

Casting Crowns, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Kool and the Gang, over-21 event, Rivers Casino Event Center, Pittsburgh. 877-558-0777 or riverscasino.com

Stage Right Guinness World Record Attempt, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Sunday March 10

Lauren Daigle, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“Mythburgh,” 12 Peers Theater production, Brillobox, Pittsburgh. 412-626-6784 or 12peerstheater.org

Wednesday March 13

Cole Swindell, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, Cambria County. 800-854-2196 or arenajohnstown.com

Needtobreathe, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

