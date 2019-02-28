Entertainment planner: Feb. 28-March 13
Thursday 28
“Artists of the 21st Century,” student art exhibition, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, Ligonier Township. Through April 21. 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org
Rodney Atkins, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Friday 1
Aaron Carter, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com
Fred Armisen, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
“The Three Musketeers,” Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, Midland, Beaver County. Through March 10. 724-576-4644 or lincolnparkarts.org
The Tossers, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Saturday 2
Matthew Boyce, Elvis tribute artist, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Mivos String Quartet, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org
Three Rivers Depression Era Glass Society Show and Sale, Quality Inn, New Kensington. Also March 3. 412-217-2083 or Facebook
Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. stagepittsburgh.
Sunday 3
“Celebrating Quilts, Music and Movement,” presented by Seton Hill University arts programs students and faculty, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Laurel Ballet Student Choreography Showcase, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Wednesday 6
Ian Bremmer, Pittsburgh Speaker Series, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Thursday 7
Michael Carbonaro, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Friday 8
Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Berlioz’s “The Damnation of Faust,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also March 10. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
BK2, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. centerpittsburgh.com
“Game of Thrones … After Dark,” over-21 event, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org
“In the Time of Butterflies,” Prime Stage Theatre production, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh. Through March 17. 724-773-0700 or primestage.com
Jerry Seinfeld, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Saturday 9
Casting Crowns, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Kool and the Gang, over-21 event, Rivers Casino Event Center, Pittsburgh. 877-558-0777 or riverscasino.com
Stage Right Guinness World Record Attempt, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Sunday 10
Lauren Daigle, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“Mythburgh,” 12 Peers Theater production, Brillobox, Pittsburgh. 412-626-6784 or 12peerstheater.org
Wednesday 13
Cole Swindell, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, Cambria County. 800-854-2196 or arenajohnstown.com
Needtobreathe, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
