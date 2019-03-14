Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment planner: March 14-27

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 14, 2019
Thursday March 14

Renovation project open house, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Friday March 15

History Dinner Theater: Civil War Espionage, Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org

Mark Dignam and Friends, traditional Irish music, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also March 17. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Saturday March 16

BowieLive: The Ultimate David Bowie Tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Downtown Pittsburgh. pittsburgh.net

WPBA Home Show, Ferrante’s Lakeview, Hempfield. Also March 17. 724-686-3292 or westmorelandbuilders.com

Sunday March 17

Gilbert and Sullivan performance, Saint Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu

Tuesday March 19

Punch Brothers, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wednesday March 20

Gary Clark Jr., Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Lee Terbosic, Liberty Magic, Pittsburgh. Through May 12. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Willow Hill, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Thursday March 21

Dwight Yoakam, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Friday March 22

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Neon Swing X-perience, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Brit Floyd, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Also March 23. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

The Clarks, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Also March 23. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Kathleen Madigan, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Kevin Kwan, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Paul Byrom, Irish songs and Broadway tunes, Edgewood Country Club, Churchill. 412-823-7300 or eccgolf.com

Saturday March 23

Exhalations Dance Theatre, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. Also March 24. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

Introduction to Basket Weaving, Old Economy Village, Ambridge. 724-266-4500 or oldeconomyvillage.org

“Our Teaching Artists,” Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through April 27. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

The Q Ball, Quantum Theater annual fundraiser, HIP at the Flashlight Factory, Pittsburgh. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com

TobyMac, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. ticketmaster.com

Sunday March 24

Jukebox the Ghost, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Pat Metheny, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. ticketmaster.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

