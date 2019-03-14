Entertainment planner: March 14-27
10 minutes ago
Thursday 14
Renovation project open house, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org
Friday 15
History Dinner Theater: Civil War Espionage, Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org
Mark Dignam and Friends, traditional Irish music, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also March 17. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Saturday 16
BowieLive: The Ultimate David Bowie Tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Downtown Pittsburgh. pittsburgh.net
WPBA Home Show, Ferrante’s Lakeview, Hempfield. Also March 17. 724-686-3292 or westmorelandbuilders.com
Sunday 17
Gilbert and Sullivan performance, Saint Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu
Tuesday 19
Punch Brothers, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wednesday 20
Gary Clark Jr., Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Lee Terbosic, Liberty Magic, Pittsburgh. Through May 12. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Willow Hill, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Thursday 21
Dwight Yoakam, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Friday 22
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Neon Swing X-perience, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Brit Floyd, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Also March 23. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
The Clarks, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. Also March 23. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Kathleen Madigan, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Kevin Kwan, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Paul Byrom, Irish songs and Broadway tunes, Edgewood Country Club, Churchill. 412-823-7300 or eccgolf.com
Saturday 23
Exhalations Dance Theatre, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. Also March 24. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
Introduction to Basket Weaving, Old Economy Village, Ambridge. 724-266-4500 or oldeconomyvillage.org
“Our Teaching Artists,” Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through April 27. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
The Q Ball, Quantum Theater annual fundraiser, HIP at the Flashlight Factory, Pittsburgh. 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com
TobyMac, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. ticketmaster.com
Sunday 24
Jukebox the Ghost, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Pat Metheny, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. ticketmaster.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .