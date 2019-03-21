Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment planner: March 21-April 3 | TribLIVE.com
Entertainment planner: March 21-April 3

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:30 a.m
Thursday March 21

“Prairie Gothic: Films by Melika Bass,” Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh. 412-431-1810 or silvereye.org

Friday March 22

20th Annual Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Fever Festival, Monroeville Convention Center. Through March 24. 724-863-4577 or familyfestivals.com

Full Moon Hike, Keystone State Park, Derry Township. 724-668-2939

Kevin Kwan, author of “Crazy Rich Asians,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“The Laramie Project,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through March 24. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, various presentations and performances, Cultural District, Pittsburgh. Through March 24. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Saturday March 23

Arctic Glass, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Blue October, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

“Our Teaching Artists,” Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through April 27. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Sunday March 24

“The Prodigal Sons,” First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, Downtown. jeannieallenproductions.com

Monday March 25

Mike and the Moonpies, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Tuesday March 26

Tape Face, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

Thursday March 28

National Coin & Money Show, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Also March 29. 719-482-9867 or nationalmoneyshow.com

Stabbing Westward, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Friday March 29

Completely Unchained, Van Halen tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Disney in Concert, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also March 30-31. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Imagination Journey, acrobats and aerial artists, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Michael Christopher, Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh. 412-231-7777 or riverscasino.com

Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival, Row House Cinema, Lawrenceville. Through April 11. 412-904-3225 or rowhousecinema.com

Saturday March 30

KISS, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-854-2196 or arenapittsburgh.com

“La boheme,” Pittsburgh Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through April 7. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org

“Mingled Visions: The Photographs of Edward S. Curtis and Will Wilson,” The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Through June 30. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Pitt Floyd, Pink Floyd tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

She Sings, musical benefit for the Blackburn Center, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Hempfield. 412-554-9762 or Facebook

Tipsy History, “Drunk History”-style sketches, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Sunday March 31

Chanticleer, 40th anniversary program, Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. 412-682-4300 or shadysidepres.org

Irwin Male Chorus, Latrobe Presbyterian Church, Latrobe. 724-537-3631 or latrobepc.org

Ricky Scaggs and Kentucky Thunder, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Wednesday April 3

2Cellos, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-854-2196 or arenapittsburgh.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

