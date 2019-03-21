Entertainment planner: March 21-April 3
Thursday 21
“Prairie Gothic: Films by Melika Bass,” Silver Eye Center for Photography, Pittsburgh. 412-431-1810 or silvereye.org
Friday 22
20th Annual Pittsburgh Arts & Crafts Spring Fever Festival, Monroeville Convention Center. Through March 24. 724-863-4577 or familyfestivals.com
Full Moon Hike, Keystone State Park, Derry Township. 724-668-2939
Kevin Kwan, author of “Crazy Rich Asians,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“The Laramie Project,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through March 24. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, various presentations and performances, Cultural District, Pittsburgh. Through March 24. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Saturday 23
Arctic Glass, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Blue October, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
“Our Teaching Artists,” Greensburg Art Center, Hempfield. Through April 27. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
Sunday 24
“The Prodigal Sons,” First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, Downtown. jeannieallenproductions.com
Monday 25
Mike and the Moonpies, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Tuesday 26
Tape Face, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
Thursday 28
National Coin & Money Show, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Also March 29. 719-482-9867 or nationalmoneyshow.com
Stabbing Westward, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Friday 29
Completely Unchained, Van Halen tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Disney in Concert, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also March 30-31. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Imagination Journey, acrobats and aerial artists, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Michael Christopher, Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh. 412-231-7777 or riverscasino.com
Pittsburgh Japanese Film Festival, Row House Cinema, Lawrenceville. Through April 11. 412-904-3225 or rowhousecinema.com
Saturday 30
KISS, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-854-2196 or arenapittsburgh.com
“La boheme,” Pittsburgh Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through April 7. 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org
“Mingled Visions: The Photographs of Edward S. Curtis and Will Wilson,” The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. Through June 30. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Pitt Floyd, Pink Floyd tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
She Sings, musical benefit for the Blackburn Center, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, Hempfield. 412-554-9762 or Facebook
Tipsy History, “Drunk History”-style sketches, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Sunday 31
Chanticleer, 40th anniversary program, Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. 412-682-4300 or shadysidepres.org
Irwin Male Chorus, Latrobe Presbyterian Church, Latrobe. 724-537-3631 or latrobepc.org
Ricky Scaggs and Kentucky Thunder, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Wednesday 3
2Cellos, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-854-2196 or arenapittsburgh.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .