Entertainment planner: March 7-20 | TribLIVE.com
Entertainment planner: March 7-20

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:30 a.m
805192_web1_gtr-tk-planner-bhatia-030719
Submitted
Rafiq Bhatia
805192_web1_gtr-tk-planner-petfriends-030719
Creative Commons
Pet Friends Comedy Night
805192_web1_gtr-tk-planner-mumford-030719
(Jack Dempsey/AP Images/Myspace
Rafiq Bhatia Mumford & Sons
805192_web1_gtr-tk-planner-dance-030719
John Altdorfer
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem
805192_web1_gtr-tk-planner-celtic-030719
Submitted
Celtic Woman
805192_web1_gtr-tk-planner-carey-030719
Larry Busacca/Getty Images/Caesars Entertainment
Mariah Carey
805192_web1_gtr-tk-planner-stpat-030719
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
St. Patrick’s Day Parade

2 minutes ago

Thursday March 7

The Noise, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Rafiq Bhatia, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. 412-237-300 or warhol.org

“Unconventional,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through March 10. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

Saturday March 9

Dalton and the Sheriffs, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

“Disconnections,” six-artist exhibition, You Are Here Gallery, Jeannette. Through April 19. yah406clay.org

Green River, Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogarty tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Pet Friends Funny Fundraiser Comedy Show, The Rose Bar and Grille, White Oak. 412-558-2184 or slapstickproductions.com

Remember Jones, with orchestra playing Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com

Monday March 11

15 Minutes of Fame, Prime Stage Theatre talent competition, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh. 724-773-0700 or primestage.com

Wednesday March 13

Abigail Chabitnoy, Visiting Writers Series speaker, Saint Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/visitingwriters

Simple Gifts, world/folk music duo, West Overton Village, Scottdale. 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.org

Thursday March 14

Mumford and Sons, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com

“My Favorite Murder Live,” with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark of the true-crime comedy podcast, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Also March 15. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Friday March 15

Alabama, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Graham Nash, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

“Peter Pan and Wendy,” Greensburg Civic Theatre Greasepaint Players production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Also March 16. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org

Saturday March 16

Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net

Joe Bonamassa, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Planetarium Shows, Saint Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/planetarium

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Downtown Pittsburgh. pittsburgh.net

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Westmoreland Professional Builders Association Home Show, Ferrante’s Lakeview, Hempfield. Also March 17. 724-686-3292 or westmorelandbuilders.com

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, with cellist Amit Peled and mezzo soprano Corrie Stallings, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Sunday March 17

“Rhythm of the Dance,” traditional Irish dance and music, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Monday March 18

Mariah Carey, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Tuesday March 19

Celtic Woman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wednesday March 20

Willow Hill, Great American Music Series, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

