Entertainment planner: March 7-20
2 minutes ago
Thursday 7
The Noise, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Rafiq Bhatia, The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh. 412-237-300 or warhol.org
“Unconventional,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through March 10. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com
Saturday 9
Dalton and the Sheriffs, Club Cafe, Pittsburgh. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
“Disconnections,” six-artist exhibition, You Are Here Gallery, Jeannette. Through April 19. yah406clay.org
Green River, Creedence Clearwater Revival and John Fogarty tribute, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Pet Friends Funny Fundraiser Comedy Show, The Rose Bar and Grille, White Oak. 412-558-2184 or slapstickproductions.com
Remember Jones, with orchestra playing Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album, Hard Rock Cafe, Pittsburgh. 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com
Monday 11
15 Minutes of Fame, Prime Stage Theatre talent competition, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh. 724-773-0700 or primestage.com
Wednesday 13
Abigail Chabitnoy, Visiting Writers Series speaker, Saint Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/visitingwriters
Simple Gifts, world/folk music duo, West Overton Village, Scottdale. 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.org
Thursday 14
Mumford and Sons, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com
“My Favorite Murder Live,” with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark of the true-crime comedy podcast, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Also March 15. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Friday 15
Alabama, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 412-642-1800 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Graham Nash, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com
“Peter Pan and Wendy,” Greensburg Civic Theatre Greasepaint Players production, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Also March 16. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-281-0360 or pbt.org
Saturday 16
Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net
Joe Bonamassa, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Planetarium Shows, Saint Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/planetarium
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Downtown Pittsburgh. pittsburgh.net
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Westmoreland Professional Builders Association Home Show, Ferrante’s Lakeview, Hempfield. Also March 17. 724-686-3292 or westmorelandbuilders.com
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, with cellist Amit Peled and mezzo soprano Corrie Stallings, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Sunday 17
“Rhythm of the Dance,” traditional Irish dance and music, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Monday 18
Mariah Carey, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Tuesday 19
Celtic Woman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wednesday 20
Willow Hill, Great American Music Series, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
