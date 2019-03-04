Greensburg area artist plans solo civic center exhibit

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Local artist Sarah Hunter will present the solo exhibition “Unbalanced Harmony” at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, throughout March.

The exhibit consists of paintings Hunter completed during the last year, including pieces from her newest “Memory Series.”

An opening reception from 6-8 p.m. March 5 is free and open to the public. Hunter will give a tour of the new paintings at 6:45 pm. and briefly discuss her works’ inspiration and meaning.

Hunter’s work can consistently be found in various area locations, including the Latrobe Art Center, Greensburg Art Center, Saint Vincent College, downtown Greensburg’s Art in the Alley and Saltsburg Library’s permanent collection, according to the civic center.

She also has a Greensburg studio.

Hunter serves on the Greensburg Art Center’s gallery committee and executive board, teaches at Latrobe Art Center, is a member of the Indiana Art Association and is a Westmoreland Cultural Trust incubator artist.

