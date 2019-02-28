Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
‘Innovative, edgy’ events coming to Pittsburgh Cultural District | TribLIVE.com
More A&E

‘Innovative, edgy’ events coming to Pittsburgh Cultural District

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, February 28, 2019 7:46 a.m
810714_web1_web-ByhamTheater
Wikimedia Commons
Byham Theater will host Kaiju Big Battel, 8 p.m. June 29.

54 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust invites patrons to expand their entertainment horizons via the “innovative, edgy programming” of several upcoming Multiple Choice Events.

“Multiple Choice Events in 2019 continue with unique programming to engage a diverse audience,” says Randal Miller, director of Dance Programming and Special Projects for the trust. “We look forward to reaching new audiences and building excitement about Pittsburgh’s Cultural District. This year, we welcome returning and new performances, including a U.S. premiere.”

Every Multiple Choice Event is followed by an in-venue after-party with a cash bar and music by DJ Inception. All activities are included with ticket purchase.

Programs scheduled at Cultural District venues include:

• She Kills Monsters, 8 p.m., April 18, August Wilson Cultural Center

Playwright Qui Nguyen offers “a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games (via) the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture,” the Trust says.

Presented in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Drama Department.

After Party: Special Knights of the Arcade with Arcade Comedy Theater.

• Kaiju Big Battel, 8 p.m. June 29, Byham Theater

”In this live monster fighting spectacle, Planet Earth is under threat. Scattered throughout the galaxy lies a monstrous mob of maniacal villains, menacing alien beasts and giant, city-crushing monsters,” the Trust says. “The Kaiju Universe’s active roster of monsters includes a blue alien-glutton named Sky Deviler, a factory-worker-turned-soup-can named Kung-Fu Chicken Noodle, a dirty hare-sage dubbed Dusto Bunny, Uchu Chu the Space Bug and a despicable mad scientist known as Dr. Cube.”

After Party: Details to be announced.

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet, 8:30 p.m. July 20, Byham Theater

”The Capulets and Montagues wage a battle against one another all while losing sight of what those pesky 14-year-olds are doing behind everyone’s backs,” according to the Trust. “With potions and poisons and daggers and dueling and drinking and slurring and wobbling and drooling this romp through Verona is sure to make your weekend a delight.

The one-hour version of the Bard’s classic star-crossed-lovers tale “is not appropriate for anyone who does not like a string of profanity and a nip-slip or two,” the Trust says.

After Party: Features local breweries and distilleries.

Un Poyo Rojo, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, August Wilson Cultural Center

The U.S. premiere of an Argentinian work was conceived for a variety show in Buenos Aires in 2008, “‘Un Poyo Rojo (A Red Stone Bench)’ uses body language to explore the limits of contemporary language, with regards to movement and its subsequent interpretations,” the Trust says.

Set in a dressing room, two men challenge, fight and ultimately seduce each other, the Trust says. The show contains sexual content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Presented in partnership with the Pittsburgh Dance Council.

After Party: Details to be announced.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | More A and E
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.