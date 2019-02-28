‘Innovative, edgy’ events coming to Pittsburgh Cultural District

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust invites patrons to expand their entertainment horizons via the “innovative, edgy programming” of several upcoming Multiple Choice Events.

“Multiple Choice Events in 2019 continue with unique programming to engage a diverse audience,” says Randal Miller, director of Dance Programming and Special Projects for the trust. “We look forward to reaching new audiences and building excitement about Pittsburgh’s Cultural District. This year, we welcome returning and new performances, including a U.S. premiere.”

Every Multiple Choice Event is followed by an in-venue after-party with a cash bar and music by DJ Inception. All activities are included with ticket purchase.

Programs scheduled at Cultural District venues include:

• She Kills Monsters, 8 p.m., April 18, August Wilson Cultural Center

Playwright Qui Nguyen offers “a comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games (via) the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture,” the Trust says.

Presented in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Drama Department.

After Party: Special Knights of the Arcade with Arcade Comedy Theater.

• Kaiju Big Battel, 8 p.m. June 29, Byham Theater

”In this live monster fighting spectacle, Planet Earth is under threat. Scattered throughout the galaxy lies a monstrous mob of maniacal villains, menacing alien beasts and giant, city-crushing monsters,” the Trust says. “The Kaiju Universe’s active roster of monsters includes a blue alien-glutton named Sky Deviler, a factory-worker-turned-soup-can named Kung-Fu Chicken Noodle, a dirty hare-sage dubbed Dusto Bunny, Uchu Chu the Space Bug and a despicable mad scientist known as Dr. Cube.”

After Party: Details to be announced.

• Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet, 8:30 p.m. July 20, Byham Theater

”The Capulets and Montagues wage a battle against one another all while losing sight of what those pesky 14-year-olds are doing behind everyone’s backs,” according to the Trust. “With potions and poisons and daggers and dueling and drinking and slurring and wobbling and drooling this romp through Verona is sure to make your weekend a delight.

The one-hour version of the Bard’s classic star-crossed-lovers tale “is not appropriate for anyone who does not like a string of profanity and a nip-slip or two,” the Trust says.

After Party: Features local breweries and distilleries.

• Un Poyo Rojo, 8 p.m. Sept. 14, August Wilson Cultural Center

The U.S. premiere of an Argentinian work was conceived for a variety show in Buenos Aires in 2008, “‘Un Poyo Rojo (A Red Stone Bench)’ uses body language to explore the limits of contemporary language, with regards to movement and its subsequent interpretations,” the Trust says.

Set in a dressing room, two men challenge, fight and ultimately seduce each other, the Trust says. The show contains sexual content that may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Presented in partnership with the Pittsburgh Dance Council.

After Party: Details to be announced.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.