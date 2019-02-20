Lamp Theatre gala to offer Las Vegas-style games, entertainment

“An Evening in Vegas” is the theme for the fourth annual gala to benefit the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.

The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. March 30 in the Antonelli Event Center, 100 Colony Drive, Irwin.

Dinner, live entertainment, dancing, casino-style games and prizes will follow from 6:45 to 10:30 p.m.

Headliners will be the Marvelous Murphy’s Music Center Big Band featuring “Almost Sinatra,” with John Noble.

Games, provided by Elite Casino Events of Pittsburgh, will be complimentary and for entertainment only.

Tickets are $70 each, or $540 for a table of eight, through Feb. 22. After that, tickets will be $85 each, or $640 for a table of eight.

Details: 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .