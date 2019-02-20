Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Lamp Theatre gala to offer Las Vegas-style games, entertainment
Lamp Theatre gala to offer Las Vegas-style games, entertainment

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 9:22 a.m
“An Evening in Vegas” is the theme for the fourth annual gala at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin, set for March 30.

“An Evening in Vegas” is the theme for the fourth annual gala to benefit the Lamp Theatre in Irwin.

The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. March 30 in the Antonelli Event Center, 100 Colony Drive, Irwin.

Dinner, live entertainment, dancing, casino-style games and prizes will follow from 6:45 to 10:30 p.m.

Headliners will be the Marvelous Murphy’s Music Center Big Band featuring “Almost Sinatra,” with John Noble.

Games, provided by Elite Casino Events of Pittsburgh, will be complimentary and for entertainment only.

Tickets are $70 each, or $540 for a table of eight, through Feb. 22. After that, tickets will be $85 each, or $640 for a table of eight.

Details: 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

