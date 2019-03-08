Las Vegas comes to Greensburg for Party at the Palace Theatre

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

What happens on Feb. 23 at The Palace Theatre stays at The Palace Theatre.

Taking a page from the Sin City playbook, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust will present Party at The Palace Vegas Style that night in the Greensburg entertainment venue.

From music and table games to actual weddings, the annual black-tie-optional fundraising gala will have a taste of everything travelers have come to expect in the real Las Vegas — including bright pink and turquoise flamingo-themed decor.

“We believe that the theme adds an extra element of fun to the mix,” says Kelli Brisbane, the trust’s event manager.

If you haven’t been able to catch Elton John on his farewell concert tour, tribute artist Lee Alverson will tickle the ivories during the VIP pre-party on the theater stage.

Irwin native and “American Idol” veteran Aubrey Burchell will perform as Lady Gaga during the main event. Her set will include music from the hit movie “A Star Is Born,” which has Lady Gaga vying for a Best Actress Academy Award.

Eric Barchiesi and the EBT Trio will evoke the mood of a Vegas lounge with smooth jazz.

Party-goers also will get a hunka hunka burnin’ Elvis, courtesy of tribute artist Vaughn Hudspath, who will be performing in a Pop-Up Chapel of Love.

Goin’ to the chapel

Taking the party deep into Vegas territory, Hudspath will perform wedding ceremonies in the chapel.

“He’s an ordained minister, so couples can get married for real or for fake,” Brisbane says.

Hudspath will have official wedding certificates on hand for $20 for those who want to make it legal, Brisbane says. Just-for-fun weddings and vow renewals are included in the event ticket.

Lovebirds will have a choice of wedding ceremonies, including one during which Hudspath will sing the King’s 1969 ballad, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” as vows are spoken.

Wedding parties and other guests will be able to preserve their special moments at a photo booth.

As usual, the Stage Right Sensations will kick off the main event with a performance on the theater’s grand staircase.

Take a chance

What would a Vegas-themed event be without a little gambling?

“We’ll have all-for-fun casino games with play money,” Brisbane says.

A certain amount of money will come with admission, she says, and guests will be able to purchase more. They’ll receive their winnings in tickets, which can be placed into buckets for drawings on various prizes.

Prizes will include tickets to Penn State New Kensington’s Off the Wall Party on June 14, along with gift certificates for Fairmont Hotels, Delta Airlines, Best Buy, BP, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, P.F. Chang’s and more.

New this year for VIP ticket-holders is bottle service that will be available from 8 to 10 p.m. onstage. Space for this service is limited and bottle prices vary.

Brisbane notes that the VIP pre-party will begin this year at 6:30 p.m., pushed back from the 6 p.m. start time of previous years.

The Trust also is offering a $10 sweepstakes ticket for a $4,000 cash prize. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The winning number will come from the Pick 3 Pennsylvania Lottery drawing at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

Sweepstakes tickets are available from The Palace Theater box office or by calling 724-836-1123, ext. 255.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .