Oscars, selfies, stars converge for Carnegie Science Center watch party
4 minutes ago
If you failed to receive a nomination from the Academy, you can cheer and jeer in comfort as the Carnegie Science Center hosts the “Rangos Red Carpet Watch Party” from 7 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 24.
Join hosts Pittsburgh drag queens Alora Chateaux and Friends to predict Academy Award winners and losers, judge the dresses and (yawn) tuxes, and watch for tears, eye rolls and expressions of disbelief from the nominees.
Guests will be able to take a photo with an Oscar statuette cut-out, test their Hollywood trivia, enjoy popcorn and soda and cash bars and walk a red carpet of their own.
Tickets are $25, and include one drink for those 21 and up; those under 21 can redeem their drink ticket for a bag of candy.
Details: carnegiesciencecenter.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .