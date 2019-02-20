Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Photos: Kennywood's Steel Curtain roller coaster construction reaches record height
Photos: Kennywood's Steel Curtain roller coaster construction reaches record height

Steven Adams
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
An rendering of the proposed Steel Curtain rollercoaster planned at Kennywood Park.

Pittsburgh’s iconic amusement park is getting a new ride this summer and photos of the construction are starting to surface.

Kennywood’s The Steel Curtain roller coaster will be the centerpiece of the new Steelers Country section of the park.

This Instagram photo by @coastercertified shows the lift hill rising higher today.

The 4,000 feet of track will soar to 220 feet above the ground, the tallest in Pennsylvania.

These yellow braces will support the “fake out drop” and the post indicates there will be a “banana roll.”

In just two minutes, Steel Curtain riders will travel 76 m.p.h. into 9 inversions (a North American record) including the world’s tallest at 197 feet above the ground.

That yellow peak marks the record-breaking high point.

This distant spy photo shows the structure just prior to reaching the record.

The ground-level images give a feel for the work going into the project.

This post from Feb. 11 speculates the coaster could be ready by opening day. We assume that’s Kennywood, not the Pirates.

This is what brand new coaster track look like.

The ride was designed by S&S Sansei Technologies and will carry 24 passengers.

Steven Adams is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Steven at 412-380-5645 or sadams@tribweb.com.

