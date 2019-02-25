Pittsburgh native Billy Porter ‘came to slay’ in Oscars tuxedo gown

Actor Billy Porter made perhaps the biggest splash of any star on last night’s Oscars red carpet.

The Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon University graduate brought the drama with his Christian Siriano-designed, black velvet-and-satin tuxedo gown.

“When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up,” Porter tweeted of his couture ensemble, accented with ruffled cuffs and plenty of bling.

When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up. Thanks @CSiriano for creating this custom couture masterpiece. @OscarHeymanBros you have outdone yourselves with your iconic jewels. Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by Anna Bernabe. @TheAcademy #AcademyAwards2019 #oscars #oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/IpTG2OK20x — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 24, 2019

“I didn’t come to play, I came to slay,” he said during an after-party interview with E Online, in which he also gave a shout-out to his alma mater.

He said he also was interested in pushing boundaries on what is feminine, masculine and “everything in between.”

If women can wear pants, why can’t men wear skirts, he asked?

My favorite Oscars moment is and always will be Glenn Close studying Billy Porter and coming to a clear conclusion. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tWW529seT2 — Jamie B. Golden (@jamiebgolden) February 25, 2019

Porter has been known for pushing boundaries since his star turn in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, in which he played a cabaret performer and drag queen called Lola.

"My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up." – Billy Porter https://t.co/S0canDzKwL — Neda Maghbouleh (@nedasoc) February 25, 2019

Billy Porter @ The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/lqaJyKn2le — AHS CAST PICS (@Ahscastp) January 13, 2019

The Tony Award-winner stars in “Pose,” an FX musical drama set in 1980s New York City that features the largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles and the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever in a scripted series.

Designer Siriano is similarly known for challenging what is acceptable in couture by embracing size, gender and ethnic inclusivity in his fashions and runway shows.

Christian Siriano is really a gift to the girls. Of all genders, sizes, and sexualities — Pansy P (@Exotical_) February 25, 2019

Siriano revealed on the E! Oscars preshow that Porter’s look came together in less than a week. Porter added in interviews that it was all due to Siriano’s assistants getting his measurements right the first time.

If the Twitter reaction is any indication, takes on the groundbreaking look will be turning up soon at fancy events and even on brides.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .