ScottyCon will bring gaming, anime to Carnegie Mellon campus

Move over, Anthrocon and all you Pittsburgh Comic Cons — make way for the inaugural ScottyCon.

Several Carnegie Mellon University groups are getting in on the popularity of fan convention events with an evening of video games, anime screenings and more from 4:40-11:30 p.m. March 30 in Simmons Auditorium in the Tepper Quad on the Oakland campus.

The event is a collaboration of Cosplay@CMU, Artist Alley Club, CMU E-Sports and Vermillion Anime Club.

“From a video games standpoint, people can bring their laptops and participate in LANs (local area networks) with other members, with games like League of Legends,” says Kimberly Huang, president of Cosplay@CMU. “We’ll be hosting various fighting game tournaments, like for Street Fighter V and Tekken 7.”

There also will be a Smash Ultimate tournament, and some student groups will playtest games that they have built, Huang says.

For anime enthusiasts, episodes of these series will be screened:

• “Cowboy Bebop,” a 1998 Japanese television series featuring the futuristic adventures of a bounty hunter and his partners.

• “Osomatsu-san,” a 2015 comedy anime television series about the everyday lives of mischief-making sextuplets.

• “Trigun,” a Japanese manga series about a man called “Vash the Stampede,” and the mayhem that occurs wherever he goes due to a bounty on his head.

“We will have various crafts like making your own plush animals and phone charms,” Huang says. “There will also be a photo booth for the event.”

A group of CMU student artists will be selling their work, which will be a mix of fan art and original art.

Food will be available.

