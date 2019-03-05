Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Some free tickets available for Attack Theatre Greensburg concert | TribLIVE.com
More A&E

Some free tickets available for Attack Theatre Greensburg concert

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 9:23 a.m
836335_web1_gtr-liv-attack-030519
John Altdorfer
Pittsburgh-based Attack Theatre will perform on March 6 in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. Shown is a performance from the 2015 Attack Theater Dirty Ball.

About an hour ago

A limited number of free tickets are available for a performance by Pittsburgh-based Attack Theatre at 8 p.m. March 6 in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.

The concert is the opening event of the 2019 American College Dance Association Mid-Atlantic North Conference, which Seton Hill University is hosting March 6-9.

Tickets are available first-come, first-served, at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

More than 200 dance students and faculty from 18 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia will attend the conference, which consists of technique classes and informal and adjudicated dance concerts.

While the conference is open to registered students and faculty only, Seton Hill is welcoming the public to the opening concert.

Attack Theatre will present “Traveling,” described as “a witty contemporary dance performance that tells the story of a traveling salesman, his sample case of curiosities, and the enormous potential of the little things in life. With imaginative use of props, daredevil partnering, and a touch of nostalgia, ‘Traveling’ transforms small objects into big ideas and physical fun.”

Founded in 1994, Attack Theatre fuses modern dance, original live music and interdisciplinary art forms in its works.

Under the artistic direction of co-founders Peter Kope and Michele de la Reza, the company has produced more 200 original works in theatrical and site-specific settings. The company has choreographed for the Broadway production of “Squonk” and created original works with symphony orchestras, opera and theater companies and art museums. In addition to Pittsburgh performances, the company has toured extensively across the United States and around the world.

Attack Theatre also conducts movement-based arts education programs in schools and community settings throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | More A and E
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.