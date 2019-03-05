Some free tickets available for Attack Theatre Greensburg concert

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A limited number of free tickets are available for a performance by Pittsburgh-based Attack Theatre at 8 p.m. March 6 in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.

The concert is the opening event of the 2019 American College Dance Association Mid-Atlantic North Conference, which Seton Hill University is hosting March 6-9.

Tickets are available first-come, first-served, at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

More than 200 dance students and faculty from 18 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia will attend the conference, which consists of technique classes and informal and adjudicated dance concerts.

While the conference is open to registered students and faculty only, Seton Hill is welcoming the public to the opening concert.

Attack Theatre will present “Traveling,” described as “a witty contemporary dance performance that tells the story of a traveling salesman, his sample case of curiosities, and the enormous potential of the little things in life. With imaginative use of props, daredevil partnering, and a touch of nostalgia, ‘Traveling’ transforms small objects into big ideas and physical fun.”

Founded in 1994, Attack Theatre fuses modern dance, original live music and interdisciplinary art forms in its works.

Under the artistic direction of co-founders Peter Kope and Michele de la Reza, the company has produced more 200 original works in theatrical and site-specific settings. The company has choreographed for the Broadway production of “Squonk” and created original works with symphony orchestras, opera and theater companies and art museums. In addition to Pittsburgh performances, the company has toured extensively across the United States and around the world.

Attack Theatre also conducts movement-based arts education programs in schools and community settings throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .