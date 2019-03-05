Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Videos: Innovative, inspiring TEDxPittsburghWomen talks are now available | TribLIVE.com
More A&E

Videos: Innovative, inspiring TEDxPittsburghWomen talks are now available

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:49 a.m
836926_web1_PTR-JOANNEROGERS
Joanne Rogers, wife of the late and beloved television icon Fred Rogers.

51 minutes ago

A TEDx event last fall brought eight women and their bold ideas to one Pittsburgh stage. Those performances are now free to watch on YouTube.

The TEDxPittsburghWomen series on Nov. 29, 2018, featured Joanne Rogers, Nicole Heller, Summer Lee, M. Bernardine Dias, Sara Innamorato, Amy Camp, Jamilka Borges and Priya Amin. They shared their inspiring messages at the Ace Hotel in Eat Liberty.

Here is what each of them had to say.

Make Goodness Attractive – An interview with Joanne Rogers

Climate Change is Real and an Opportunity to Adapt by Nicole Heller

Representation Can Fix Democracy by Summer Lee

Tech Innovation for the Underserved Starts with Listening by M. Bernardine Dias

Women, You Should Run For Office by Sara Innamorato

Nature is a Key in Finding Your Authentic Self by Amy Camp

Chef’s Table is a Platform for Community Action by Jamilka Borges

Child Care is Part of an Inclusion Strategy by Priya Amin

Steven Adams is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Steven at 412-380-5645 or sadams@tribweb.com.

Categories: AandE | More A and E
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.