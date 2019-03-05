Videos: Innovative, inspiring TEDxPittsburghWomen talks are now available

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A TEDx event last fall brought eight women and their bold ideas to one Pittsburgh stage. Those performances are now free to watch on YouTube.

The TEDxPittsburghWomen series on Nov. 29, 2018, featured Joanne Rogers, Nicole Heller, Summer Lee, M. Bernardine Dias, Sara Innamorato, Amy Camp, Jamilka Borges and Priya Amin. They shared their inspiring messages at the Ace Hotel in Eat Liberty.

Here is what each of them had to say.

Make Goodness Attractive – An interview with Joanne Rogers

Climate Change is Real and an Opportunity to Adapt by Nicole Heller

Representation Can Fix Democracy by Summer Lee

Tech Innovation for the Underserved Starts with Listening by M. Bernardine Dias

Women, You Should Run For Office by Sara Innamorato

Nature is a Key in Finding Your Authentic Self by Amy Camp

Chef’s Table is a Platform for Community Action by Jamilka Borges

Child Care is Part of an Inclusion Strategy by Priya Amin

