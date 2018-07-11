Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Vintage Market Days combines best of the past, present for Pittsburgh area

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 11:10 a.m.
North Carolina residents Rachel and Chad Lynam, shown above with their son, William, in this 2017 photo, are planning the region's first Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh event at the Monroeville Convention Center July 13-15.
Facebook/vintagemarketdaysoftri-statePittsburgh
North Carolina residents Rachel and Chad Lynam, shown above with their son, William, in this 2017 photo, are planning the region's first Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh event at the Monroeville Convention Center July 13-15.
Monroeville Convention Center is the site of Pittsburgh's first Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh, set for July 13-15.
Facebook/vintagemarketdaysoftri-statePittsburgh
Monroeville Convention Center is the site of Pittsburgh's first Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh, set for July 13-15.
Pops of color, something old, something gently used, something that will brighten up that empty corner or bring a kitchen to life. Those are the types of merchandise visitors can expect at Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh, its organizers say.
Facebook/vintagemarketdaysoftri-statepittsburgh
Pops of color, something old, something gently used, something that will brighten up that empty corner or bring a kitchen to life. Those are the types of merchandise visitors can expect at Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh, its organizers say.
Creature comforts, home decor, original art and handmade treasures are promised at the first Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh, planned for July 13-15 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Facebook/vintagemarketdaysoftri-statepittsburgh
Creature comforts, home decor, original art and handmade treasures are promised at the first Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh, planned for July 13-15 at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Those who enjoy browsing flea markets, estate sales, antique stores and vintage clothing shops likely will enjoy the wares of artisans, craftspeople, pickers and more participating in the Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh this weekend.
Those who enjoy browsing flea markets, estate sales, antique stores and vintage clothing shops likely will enjoy the wares of artisans, craftspeople, pickers and more participating in the Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh this weekend.

Updated 7 hours ago

The words "vintage" and "farmhouse" may conjure up visions of Mason jars, floral arrangements, slightly distressed furnishings, home decor more cozy than formal, more comfy than sophisticated.

Think makers' markets.

Estate sales.

Even the HGTV show "Fixer Upper," where older homes with "good bones" are transformed into bright, airy houses often accented with refinished or retro furnishings.

Those with a taste toward the traditional, old-fashioned, antique, upcycled or repurposed can browse everything from original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry and home decor to outdoor furnishings at the July 13-15 Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh .

Franchise owners Chad and Rachel Lynam of Greensboro, N.C., are organizing the "Vintage Farmhouse" themed-event at the Monroeville Convention Center .

The husband and wife, 32 and 31 respectively, also oversee the Raleigh event in their home state.

"It's a new venture for us," Chad Lynam says.

It's also family friendly, he adds.

"We want it to be a local showcase for artists and vendors with food and music," Lynam says.

"Each owner kind of makes (the market) their own. They decide on the location, the vendors," Rachel Lynam says.

Chad Lynam works full time as a CPA; his wife is a former high school teacher who now stays home with their toddler son, William.

The vintage market is a side venture for him, and more of a full-time effort for his wife, Lynam says.

But he finds himself on familiar ground with the new business.

"I grew up going to flea markets. My parents were very involved in that community, and were makers. Then I started getting into making as well," Lynam says.

He and his father used to acquire old barn tin and make kitchen blacksplashes and other unique craft pieces, selling them at flea markets and events.

The term "vintage" often is defined as "dated from the past" or "from a previous era," and that sits well with the Lynams.

On their website, they describe their dream as creating a "context for people to gather who have a similar proclivity for the things (and people) that are slightly worn but better for it."

Farmhouse familiar

Lynam's parents told the couple about Vintage Market Days.

"I became a CPA. I missed it. I thought I'd love to be involved in that scene again," he says. "I'm not a maker. I'm kind of the organized one. I like the spreadsheets. It works out well. There are parts (of planning) that both of us enjoy," Rachel Lynam says.

Browsers won't find "mass-produced" products, she says.

Rather, adds her husband, they can expect "something with a story behind it."

They chose the tri-state Pittsburgh site, expecting it to have a more regional draw, Chad Lynam says. "I love Pittsburgh. I travel quite a bit, and I've been to Pittsburgh a lot."

"I thought, I betcha a lot of folks here are going to enjoy this kind of event. Pittsburgh was our first choice," Lynam adds.

Approximately 115 vendors, most local to the region, are expected to fill the Monroeville Convention Center throughout the weekend.

"It's a curated event. It's a vintage experience, not just a sale," Lynam says. "It's not just people putting things on a table. The vendors who come are selected in a jury selection."

The event will be indoors, and include live music and four food trucks.

Additionally, food vendors will offer what the couple calls "consumable yummies," including pretzels, baked goods and candy.

In other words, the couple says, something for everyone.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Related Content
Vintage Market Days coming to Monroeville Convention Center this weekend
Monroeville Convention Center will host Vintage Market Days of Tri-State Pittsburgh this weekend. The upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me