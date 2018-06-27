Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
5 killed, others wounded in Maryland newspaper shooting; suspect arrested
More A and E

Tractors, tournament to be featured at Bolivar Fire Company carnival

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 10:39 p.m.
Gadden Lych, 10, of Seward shoots a crossbow July 9, 2015 during the annual fire company carnival in Bolivar.
Tribune-Review Archive
Gadden Lych, 10, of Seward shoots a crossbow July 9, 2015 during the annual fire company carnival in Bolivar.

Updated 4 hours ago

A team corn hole tournament, tractor display and parade are among activities planned for the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival, to be held July 11-14 at the fire hall on Market Street.

Activities begin at 7 p.m. each day, starting with a display by the Brush Valley Tractor Club on July 11, the firemen's parade July 12 and the corn hole tournament July 13. Tournament registration begins a half hour before the event.

Local disc jockeys will provide musical entertainment.

Carnival grounds will be open 7 to 11 p.m. each day, featuring amusement rides. Ride-all-night wristband coupons can be bought until July 10 for $10 from firefighters or at stores in the community. The fire company also is selling tickets for nightly prize drawings at the carnival. The festivities will close with a fireworks display at 11 p.m. July 14.

Any organization that would like to participate in the parade can contact fire Chief John Speidel at 724-676-4714.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me