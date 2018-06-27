Tractors, tournament to be featured at Bolivar Fire Company carnival
Updated 4 hours ago
A team corn hole tournament, tractor display and parade are among activities planned for the Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company's annual carnival, to be held July 11-14 at the fire hall on Market Street.
Activities begin at 7 p.m. each day, starting with a display by the Brush Valley Tractor Club on July 11, the firemen's parade July 12 and the corn hole tournament July 13. Tournament registration begins a half hour before the event.
Local disc jockeys will provide musical entertainment.
Carnival grounds will be open 7 to 11 p.m. each day, featuring amusement rides. Ride-all-night wristband coupons can be bought until July 10 for $10 from firefighters or at stores in the community. The fire company also is selling tickets for nightly prize drawings at the carnival. The festivities will close with a fireworks display at 11 p.m. July 14.
Any organization that would like to participate in the parade can contact fire Chief John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.