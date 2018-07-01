Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Over the moon: South Buffalo artist Grace Fatchet thrilled for first solo show

Rex Rutkoski | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 8:47 p.m.
A painting by Grace Fatchet
Submitted
A painting by Grace Fatchet
Though the South Buffalo resident and Freeport native took up decorative painting 35 years ago, which earned her a number of awards for her talent, Grace Fatchet has never had a one-woman show ... until now.
Submitted
Though the South Buffalo resident and Freeport native took up decorative painting 35 years ago, which earned her a number of awards for her talent, Grace Fatchet has never had a one-woman show ... until now.
A painting by Grace Fatchet
Submitted
A painting by Grace Fatchet

Updated 21 hours ago

Time and patience has been on artist Grace Fatchet's side.

Though the South Buffalo resident and Freeport native took up decorative painting 35 years ago, which earned her a number of awards for her talent, she has never had a one-woman show.

Until this month, that is. She is the Art in the Valley showcase artist at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, where a variety of her work can be viewed in the lobby gallery daily through July 31.

“I am over the moon. This has been in the works for about three years,” says Fatchet, a member of the Town and Country Decorative Painters and the Golden Triangle Decorative Painters. “I am pleased and excited and scared in a good way.”

The 1965 Freeport High and New Kensington Commercial School graduate turned 70 last year, and she and her husband Calvin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in February of this year. “I don't feel that old or that I have been married that long,” she says.

If this sends a reminder that we're never too old to try something new, so be it, Fatchet says.

“Painting is in my soul. When I paint, all my worries go out the door. It gives me peace and calming,” says Fatchet, who also teaches art classes at Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church, South Buffalo.

On the hospital walls are acrylics, oils, colorized pen and ink, colored pencil and other styles on subjects ranging from wildlife and landscape, to, she says, “fun pieces.”

“My favorite thing to paint is wildlife as I love to bring the outdoors inside,” she explains. “I hope people smile inside and they feel good when they see my work.”

Sue Greenhill, a pediatric nursing instructor and secretary at the church who also is one of her adult students, is confident they will.

“She can make the most wonderful things look absolutely effortless,” she says. And she is exemplary as an art teacher, she adds.

“Grace has such a depth of knowledge and always a new idea,” she explains. “She is probably the most patient and gentle of all women. Grace certainly recognizes that it is important for these persons to relax and enjoy self-expression.”

“I enjoy sharing my passion with others,” Fatchet says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me