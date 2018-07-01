Over the moon: South Buffalo artist Grace Fatchet thrilled for first solo show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Allegheny Valley Hospital, 1301 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, in the lobby outside of the cafeteria entrance.

Time and patience has been on artist Grace Fatchet's side.

Though the South Buffalo resident and Freeport native took up decorative painting 35 years ago, which earned her a number of awards for her talent, she has never had a one-woman show.

Until this month, that is. She is the Art in the Valley showcase artist at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, where a variety of her work can be viewed in the lobby gallery daily through July 31.

“I am over the moon. This has been in the works for about three years,” says Fatchet, a member of the Town and Country Decorative Painters and the Golden Triangle Decorative Painters. “I am pleased and excited and scared in a good way.”

The 1965 Freeport High and New Kensington Commercial School graduate turned 70 last year, and she and her husband Calvin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in February of this year. “I don't feel that old or that I have been married that long,” she says.

If this sends a reminder that we're never too old to try something new, so be it, Fatchet says.

“Painting is in my soul. When I paint, all my worries go out the door. It gives me peace and calming,” says Fatchet, who also teaches art classes at Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church, South Buffalo.

On the hospital walls are acrylics, oils, colorized pen and ink, colored pencil and other styles on subjects ranging from wildlife and landscape, to, she says, “fun pieces.”

“My favorite thing to paint is wildlife as I love to bring the outdoors inside,” she explains. “I hope people smile inside and they feel good when they see my work.”

Sue Greenhill, a pediatric nursing instructor and secretary at the church who also is one of her adult students, is confident they will.

“She can make the most wonderful things look absolutely effortless,” she says. And she is exemplary as an art teacher, she adds.

“Grace has such a depth of knowledge and always a new idea,” she explains. “She is probably the most patient and gentle of all women. Grace certainly recognizes that it is important for these persons to relax and enjoy self-expression.”

“I enjoy sharing my passion with others,” Fatchet says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.