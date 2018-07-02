Anthrocon convention brings flurry of Furries to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Keep your eyes peeled. And, in the spirit of offering kindness to strangers, maybe have a spare water bottle handy.

The (13th annual) summer invasion of Anthrocon and Furries is about to arrive in Pittsburgh.

Anthrocon 2018 will be held Thursday through Sunday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

• Over 7,000 participants are expected, according to the convention's Facebook page. Many convention attendees choose to go by their character names when in costume. Their reasons for joining the fandom are varied – from a love of cartoons to just something new to try.

• Costumes are only part of the convention for many of those attending, board member John Cole says in an earlier interview. He adds that Anthrocon is different than, for example, a science fiction convention or Harry Potter convention in that there is no preconceived storyline. Only about 20 percent of Anthrocon attendees partake in costuming. Some write, some draw — it's all about telling a story, Cole says.

Some of the new prints I'll have at #Anthrocon this year. Be sure to check out my canvas-mounted prints in the Art Show too! #Anthrocon2018 pic.twitter.com/r3fV1DG8wb — GoldenDruid@Anthrocon (@GoldenDruid) June 30, 2018

• Also, Furries dig a little dancing.

• Furries become temporary yinzers, partaking in much of what Pittsburgh has to offer and enjoying its dining and entertainment options.

Looks like pizza might be on the menu.

Remember in the previous tweet I talked about Pizza Parma bought out Fernando's Cafe? Check this out, They brought back the iconic dog bowls. But this time they got a cool design on them. They're still going with the whole Furryland theme cuz of Anthrocon event. Which is cool. :3 https://t.co/AR0jPuBWLl — Biogodz | @AC (@Biogodz) June 29, 2018

Just like last year, the Furries plan to board the Gateway Clipper, checking out the downtown waterways on Thursday and Friday.

• The annual Fursuit parade starts around 2 p.m. Saturday, leading off from the convention center, down 10th Street to French Street and back up 10th to the center's West Lobby, where parade watchers can meet their favorites and grab a selfie or two.

Guidelines are:

Want a Fursuit Badge, to be in the annual #Anthrocon Fursuit Parade, Group Photo, or the Meet-and-Greet afterward? Here is the map for our parade, and the guidelines. pic.twitter.com/C1d97OhMgN — #Anthrocon, Inc. (@anthrocon) June 27, 2018

• It's going to be a hot week for those donning fursuits, but at least one local meteorologist is doing his part to keep the Furries comfortable.

FURRIES COMING BACK!! It's @anthrocon week! I'll cool it off to low to mid 80s for most of the weekend.More --> https://t.co/tHNULYENx9 pic.twitter.com/77Hdep57tP — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 2, 2018

And the Senator John Heinz History Center is embracing the convention's attendees, inviting "all furries and anthropomorphics" to cool off during the high temperatures expected this week and enjoy a 50 percent discount on admission to those presenting their Anthrocon 2018 badges.

Furries interested in learning more about their host city, and its history, can visit heinzhistorycenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.