Lego store coming to Ross Park Mall
Updated 2 hours ago
A Lego store is coming to Ross Park Mall this fall.
The shop will allow visitors to join an exclusive mini model build each month as well as inspire and develop builders of the future. This will be the second Pennsylvania location—the other is in King of Prussia Mall.
Brick specialists with extensive knowledge can make your shopping trip fun and easy. Stores have pick and build walls where you can choose the bricks and elements you want as well as a digital box where you can scan almost any boxed Lego set and see the mode come to life in 3D. There are also hands-on play opportunities in the shops.
Details: lego.com
