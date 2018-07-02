Parade, fireworks planned at fire company fair in Stahlstown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Company's 57th annual fair will end with a bang — a Zambelli fireworks display — at 11 p.m. July 14.

The rain date for the show is 10 p.m. July 15.

The fair is set for July 9-14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. daily,

at the Flax Scutching Grounds on Route 711 in Stahlstown. Alcohol, pets and soliciting are prohibited.

Admission costs $5 per car or $2 per walk-in patron, with all proceeds benefiting the fire company.

Highlights of the fair include tractor pulls, at 6:30 p.m. July 9, and a parade, at 7 p.m. July 12.

Inflatable rides will arrive on July 11. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Andy Davis Band, on July 10, and a local disc jockey, on July 11 and 13.

The fire company will be open for lunch on July 14. Wi-Fi service will be provided by LHTC Broadband.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.