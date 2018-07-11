Teddy Bear Picnic, Warped and 'Brigadoon' tops the entertainment agenda
July 13
“The Liar,” presented by Kinetic Theatre Company, Henry Heymann Theatre, Oakland. Through July 30. 888-718-4253 or kinetictheatre.org
Slim Forsythe, Nied's Hotel, Lawrenceville. 412-781-9853 or niedshotel.myfastsite.com
“Washington in the Ohio Country,” Freeport Theatre Festival, Leechburg. Through Aug. 26. 724-295-1934 or freeporttheatrefestival.org
July 14
“John Shook: Diverse Medium,” Boxheart Gallery, Pittsburgh. Through Aug. 10. 412-687-8858 or boxheartgallery.com
Teddy Bear Picnic, with entertainment for families with young children, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
July 15
Delmont Concert Band, East Main Street, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
Let's Play Chess Outside, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
July 16
Vans Warped Tour, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
July 17
“Brigadoon,” presented by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
July 18
“Brahms in da Haus,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Panic! At The Disco, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com
Tedeschi Trucks Band, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
July 19
Don Flemons, Ace Hotel, Pittsburgh. 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org
Foo Fighters, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com
Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Singin' in the Rain,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through July 22. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com
“Unmeasured Rhythm,” presented by Texture Contemporary Ballet, New Hazlett Theater, North Side Pittsburgh. Through July 22. 412-552-3114 or textureballet.org
July 20
Chuck Prophet, SummerSounds Concert Series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
“Kiss Me, Kate,” presented by Armstrong Community Theater, Casino Theater, Vandergrift. Through July 22. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org
Picklesburgh, festival celebrating pickles, canning and farm-to-table foods, Roberto Clemente Bridge, Pittsburgh. Through July 22. picklesburgh.com
July 21
ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast, Nevin Arena at Lynch Field, Greensburg. wfspa.org
July 22
Brunch and Gallery Tour, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater, Allison Park. alleghenycounty.us