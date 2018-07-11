Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Teddy Bear Picnic, Warped and 'Brigadoon' tops the entertainment agenda

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
July 13

“The Liar,” presented by Kinetic Theatre Company, Henry Heymann Theatre, Oakland. Through July 30. 888-718-4253 or kinetictheatre.org

Slim Forsythe, Nied's Hotel, Lawrenceville. 412-781-9853 or niedshotel.myfastsite.com

“Washington in the Ohio Country,” Freeport Theatre Festival, Leechburg. Through Aug. 26. 724-295-1934 or freeporttheatrefestival.org

July 14

“John Shook: Diverse Medium,” Boxheart Gallery, Pittsburgh. Through Aug. 10. 412-687-8858 or boxheartgallery.com

Teddy Bear Picnic, with entertainment for families with young children, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

July 15

Delmont Concert Band, East Main Street, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

Let's Play Chess Outside, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Plymouth Fife and Drum Corps, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

July 16

Vans Warped Tour, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

July 17

“Brigadoon,” presented by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

July 18

“Brahms in da Haus,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Panic! At The Disco, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

July 19

Don Flemons, Ace Hotel, Pittsburgh. 412-624-4129 or chambermusicpittsburgh.org

Foo Fighters, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Singin' in the Rain,” Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale. Through July 22. 724-887-0887 or geyerpac.com

“Unmeasured Rhythm,” presented by Texture Contemporary Ballet, New Hazlett Theater, North Side Pittsburgh. Through July 22. 412-552-3114 or textureballet.org

July 20

Chuck Prophet, SummerSounds Concert Series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

“Kiss Me, Kate,” presented by Armstrong Community Theater, Casino Theater, Vandergrift. Through July 22. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org

Picklesburgh, festival celebrating pickles, canning and farm-to-table foods, Roberto Clemente Bridge, Pittsburgh. Through July 22. picklesburgh.com

July 21

ParentWISE Ice Cream Blast, Nevin Arena at Lynch Field, Greensburg. wfspa.org

July 22

Brunch and Gallery Tour, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater, Allison Park. alleghenycounty.us

