Pittsburgh things to do: Furry friends, galleries, glass-blowing

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:52 a.m.
Anthrocon attendees, Volknochi, of Columbus, Ohio, and Trance Husky of Valparaiso, Ind., joke around outside the David Lawrence Convention Center, Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The Summer Gallery Crawl is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. July 6 throughout the Cultural District in Pittsburgh, a quarterly happening that boasts a combination of visual art, multimedia artists, music, live theatre, and dance events that are free.
COURTESY PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST
Zoe Carlo, 8, and her grandmother, Darlene Kalimon, wear their decorative hats as they peruse the offerings at the SouthSide Works Exposed festival, Saturday, July 12, 2014. This year's event is July 6-8.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
'The Full Monty' opens July 6 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
MATT POLK
The Pittsburgh Glass Center in the East End is hosting Hot Jam: Veterans Appreciation Night on July 6.
COURTESY PITTSBURGH GLASS CENTER
Updated 16 hours ago

If you happen to find yourself Downtown this weekend, you likely will notice a lot of furry animals walking the streets. It's perfectly normal — they back as part of the annual Anthrocon convention — the one with a parade of over 1,000 costumed cast of characters.

Also on this weekend's event schedule is the quarterly Gallery Crawl throughout the Cultural District.

Then, there's also a production of the musical "The Full Monty," and a festival on the South Side, and a glass-blowing class in the East End.

Furry friends

The 22nd annual Anthrocon is back in Pittsburgh through July 8. This convention celebrates anthropomorphics, which are human-like animal characters. The Movie Monsters-themed convention includes workshops and seminars in acting, costume-building, animation, writing and art design.

There will be an extensive art show July 6-8 and a parade showcasing over 1,000 costumes at 2 p.m. July 7 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Details: anthrocon.org

A slow crawl

The Summer Gallery Crawl is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. July 6 throughout the Cultural District in Pittsburgh. This quarterly event boasts a combination of visual art, multimedia artists, music, live theatre, and dance events that are free.

The crawl allows the community to participate in an immersive artistic experience throughout the 14-block cultural district. Each time, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust partners with local businesses, artists and non-profits to create a dynamic collaboration.

The evening will include an eclectic variety of 25 locations that include activities for children, live music, exhibitions, and performances.

The Katz Plaza will feature the musical genres of South America with performances by local Latin 10-piece band, Azucar, complete with a dance floor, and Global Beats by local world music specialist and DJ, Carla Leininger.

There will be a party in the alley of Garrison Way with singer-songwriter, folk band, Buffalo Rose followed by a DJ under the new light exhibition, "Garrison Canal," by Andrea Polli. DJs Big Phill, Blakk Steel and DJ Bamboo will close out the night with the Crawl After Dark Union Edition from 10 .m. until midnight in the Trust Arts Education Center's Pierce Studio.

Details: trustarts.org

Go south

The 14th annual SouthSide Works Exposed event is from 5 to 11 p.m. July 6, noon to 11 p.m. July 7 and noon to 5 p.m. July 8. It features the Second Shift Crafters Artist Market with more than 40 crafters, artists and artisans, hands-on activities, live music and roving entertainment. The event is sponsored by City Vets PGH, which provides access to full service veterinary care.

Details: southsideworks.com

Under it all

After watching their wives revel in a bit of manly mischief during a girls' night out, six unemployed steel workers from Buffalo decide to go buff to pay their bills and get much more than they bargained for in "The Full Monty."

Out of shape and out of step, can these unlikely performers pull it off when they decide to take it all off? Based on the Oscar-nominated film, this 10-time Tony Award nominee features a catchy pop score that will have you tapping your toes and rolling with laughter.

The show runs about 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission and opens July 6 at the Benedum Center.

Details: pittsburghclo.org

For those who serve

The Pittsburgh Glass Center in the East End is hosting Hot Jam: Veterans Appreciation Night, a free open house on First Fridays, featuring heat-defying acts of art including live glass-blowing demonstrations, refreshments and a contemporary glass exhibition.

The July 6 event is Veterans Appreciation Night where everyone is invited, especially veterans, active military and their families. All veterans and active military in attendance will receive a gift certificate for a free two-hour glass workshop. An American Sign Language interpreter will be onsite to welcome visitors and narrate the glass-blowing demonstration.

Details: pittsburghglasscenter.org

