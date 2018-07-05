Renovated Ligonier Valley Library holds half century celebration
The Ligonier Valley Library invites the community to a public celebration of its 50th anniversary at its location on the Diamond, 120 W. Main St., from 2 to 4 p.m. July 15.
Recent renovations are complete and the library is open for business, according to a news release.
Among the changes patrons can enjoy are a new entrance with sliding glass doors, new book drop, circulation desk, public online catalog computers, bookshelves and a new outdoor patio, according to the library's website.
The grand opening party will include a brief ceremony and comments from guest speaker Ralph Kinney Bennett.
At 2:45 p.m., magician Steve Haberman will perform his Magical Musical Magic Show.
Birthday cake and light refreshments will be served.
Details: ligonierlibrary.org
