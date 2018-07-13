This weekend is for car, art, music and beer lovers in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's the middle of summer and the best time to get out and enjoy your weekend.

Start with a stop at the Frick Pittsburgh for the final days of the "Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art" exhibit which was extended through July 15.

For those car lovers, Schenley Park is the place for you. The 36th annual Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix will feature more than 150 sports cars competing in races as well as hundreds of vehicles on display.

Stage AE on the North Side is hosting the Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest with brews from more than 120 breweries.

Listen to music of genres at the Deutschtown Music Festival a few blocks away or take a ride to Mellon Park in Shadyside for a free concert by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Your last chance

In response to the tremendous success of "Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art" from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Frick Pittsburgh in Point Breeze extended the exhibition through July 15 as well as the hours of operation. The museum will remain open until 9 p.m.

This exhibit is on track to set an all-time attendance record at the Frick, says executive director Robin Nicholson, in a news release.

It features more than 70 masterpieces collected by Pittsburgh-born collector and philanthropist Paul Mellon and is the first of a pair of traveling exhibitions drawn from the Mellon collection.

Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Details: thefrickpittsburgh.org

We are in the final days of 'Van Gogh, Monet, Degas'. Due to the popularity of the exhibition we strongly recommend reserving tickets in advance during this final week. https://t.co/niKyaYtLWy pic.twitter.com/C8H2avjXwV — The Frick Pittsburgh (@TheFrickPgh) July 10, 2018

Have a drink

The sixth annual Pittsburgh Summer Beerfest is July 13-14 at Stage AE on the North Side. There will be thousands of craft beer fans enjoying brews from more than 120 breweries.

Part of the proceeds benefit Animal Rescue Partners, an organization dedicated to supporting numerous animal rescues, pet adoption groups, and community spay/neuter programs. There will also be live music and food trucks. Hours are 6:30 to 11 p.m. both days. Tickets are $45-$65.

Details: pittsburghbeerfest.com

Take a ride

The 36th annual Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix takes place through July 15. The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Association's mission is to produce a world-class vintage automobile event to raise funds for autistic and intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals. They have been able to donate over $5 million. At 6:15 p.m. on July 13, there will be a "Forbes Avenue of Speed," Race Car Parade & Display as vehicles make their way through Squirrel Hill to Forbes Ave. Race weekend begins at 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on July 14 in Schenley Park where over 200,000 spectators fill the Bob O'Connor Golf Course and surrounding area. The course has 22 turns, 11 elevation changes and approximately 100 telephone poles to navigate. It covers 2.33 miles. The featured races take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. on July 15 where more than 150 sports cars will compete.

This year, BMW is the 2018 Marque of the Year , so look for 1,000 BMW enthusiasts during the event.

Details: pvgp.org

For those using Waze to get to Schenley Park this weekend, you'll find this helpful. https://t.co/mAvMDGshKW — PghVintageGrandPrix (@PghVintageGP) July 12, 2018

Listen up

The sixth annual Deutschtown Music Festival is from 3 p.m. to midnight July 13 and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. July 14 on outdoor stages stretched across the North Side. This is Pittsburgh's largest and most diverse-free music event which incorporates a diverse range of jazz, blues, rock, folk, bluegrass, and electronic music. Organizers expect nearly 30,000 attendees.

Last year's festival featured 200 bands. This year, to accommodate a record-breaking 350 musical acts, new stages and venues will include Threadbare Cider, the plaza at Nova Place, the Skyline Stage in North Commons, 709 E. Ohio St. and Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Pittsburgh Winery will be opening the former James Street Gastropub and Speakeasy for the festival.

There will be family-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon sculptor, bounce houses, the city's Art Cart and more than 20 food trucks and vendors.

Details: deutschtownmusicfestival.com

Listen and dine

Start your Sunday, July 15, off on the right note at the "Bach, Beethoven and Brunch" concert series presented by the City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events. Satisfy your appetite for classical music by treating yourself to a special Sunday morning on the lawn of Mellon Park in Shadyside. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform.

Details: pittsburghpa.gov