From movies to axes, Pittsburgh has diverse offerings this weekend

Talk about a diverse selection of ways to spend your weekend.

The Pittsburgh International Children's Film Festival in Lawrenceville has movies for the little ones. It's also an opportunity to peruse exhibitions at the Mattress Factory, sampling beer, wine and other spirits at Imbibe Northside. If you have an ax to grind, the Cosmic Axes party in Millvale is your spot. It's game time at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for the Replay FX Arcade and Gaming Festival. Go back in time to the 1980s by attending the Boy George & Culture Club with Thompson Twin's Tom Bailey concert at Stage AE.

On the big screen

Discover the odd, colorful and delightful world of children's cinema at the Pittsburgh International Children's Film Festival beginning at noon July 27. The festival will be hosted by Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville. Tickets are $5-$12. The opening night show is "Won't You Be My Neighbor," where kids and all guests rediscover the life, lessons and legacy of Pittsburgh's most famous neighbor – Fred Rogers. This documentary explores how the iconic children's television host touched the lives of people all over the world. Other movies include "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory," "The Oddsockeaters" and "Incredibles 2."

Details: cffpgh.org

Game time

The Replay FX Arcade and Gaming Festival is at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center through July 29.

This event will display the largest collection of pinball, arcade, tabletop, console games and a multitude of other gaming devices. It also features various entertainment, seminars dedicated to gaming, cosplay contests and live musical performances.

Tickets start at $20.

Details: replayfx.org

Making music

Boy George & Culture Club with Thompson Twin's Tom Bailey will perform an outdoor show on July 29 at Stage AE on the North Side. This event is part of the "Life Tour" that includes stops in over 50 U.S. cities. Boy George is universally recognized as one of the music scene's most iconic artists for the past 30 years. He has sold over 100 million singles and in excess of 50 million albums as a performer and songwriter with the 1980s super-group Culture Club and as a solo artist. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35-$200.

Details: promowestlive.com

An ax to grind

A night out, party vibes, black lights and glowing…axes? LumberjAxes, an ax-throwing venue, is introducing Cosmic Axes every other Sunday between 6 and 9 p.m. beginning July 29 at the Millvale location. Competitive ax throwing is a fast-growing trend in the U.S. and Canada. LumberjAxes is located in a 7,500-square-foot warehouse space and has 10 throwing lanes and 20 targets. On Cosmic Axes nights, the location will be transformed with black lights, fluorescent targets and fluorescent wraps on the ax handles. Visitors are encouraged to wear white, so they can glow too.

A Mt. Lebanon location is set to open in the coming months.

Details: axethrowingpgh.com

Imbibe

The Imbibe Northside event is where attendees can get a taste of drinks from a dozen breweries, wineries and distilleries from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28 at the Mattress Factory on the North Side. Companies participating include War Streets Brewery, Aurochs Brewing Co., Hitchhiker Brewery, East End Brewing, The Learning Cast Brewery Co., Rock Bottom Brewery, ShuBrew, Southern Tier Brewing Co., Spoonwood Brewing Co., Threadbare Cider and Meade, Wigle Whiskey and Pennsylvania Libations. There will be live music by the Beagle Brothers and guests can explore art exhibitions. Food trucks will be on site. Tickets are $50, $40 in advance.

Details: showclix.com