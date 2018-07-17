Living historian brings Ulysses S. Grant to Mt. Pleasant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania native Kenneth Serfass, who portrays Civil War general and later the nation’s 18th president, Ulysses S. Grant, will appear July 24 at the Mt. Pleasant Church of God social hall, 936 W. Main St.

The evening will begin with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra string quartet providing period music at 6 p.m., followed by Serfass at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Serfass, a retired gunnery sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps, bases his character on more than 40 years of studying Grant’s life, the release adds.

“Take a moment to discuss with U.S. President Grant his lessons learned during the first term, as he contemplates re-election in 1872,” Serfass says in the release.

A fan of Grant since the age of 8, Serfass portrays the general and president across the country, at walking tours, railroad excursions, living history roundtables and presentations at national parks and battlefields, including Gettysburg, Vicksburg and the General Grant National Memorial.

He has appeared on The History Channel and an episode of the HBO series “Family Tree,” according to the release.

The lecture is free, but reservations are required by contacting Mt. Pleasant Public Library, the event host.

Details: 724-547-3850

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.