Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Overly's hosts 'Christmas in July' auction

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Shane Dunlap/Tribune-ReviewOverly’s Country Christmas is currently holdint its 6th annual ‘Christmas in July’ online auction to benefit the annual holiday light display.
Shane Dunlap/Tribune-ReviewOverly’s Country Christmas is currently holdint its 6th annual ‘Christmas in July’ online auction to benefit the annual holiday light display.

Updated 12 hours ago

The bidding has begun for the 6th annual Overly’s Country Christmas online auction, running through July 26.

Proceeds from the “Christmas in July” event support the annual holiday light-up, which draws thousands of visitors to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds each holiday season.

According to the nonprofit’s website, visitors to the online auction can bid on family adventures and unique experiences in the Laurel Highlands and across the state. Donated items include dinner and a show packages, bakery desserts, trinkets, treasures, sports memorabilia and more.

The auction catalogue will be regularly updated, the website states.

Details: facebook.com/overlys

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me