Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Ligonier Valley Writers plan 'Loyalhanna Review' publication party

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
Contributors to The Loyalhanna Review 2017, (from left), John Negich of Export, Christine Aikens Wolfe of Pittsburgh, Ruth McDonald, The Loyalhanna Review editor, and Alicia Stankay of Ambridge gather for a photo at the annual Loyalhanna Review publication party, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Writers, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Friday evening, July 21, 2017.
Contributors to The Loyalhanna Review 2017, (from left), John Negich of Export, Christine Aikens Wolfe of Pittsburgh, Ruth McDonald, The Loyalhanna Review editor, and Alicia Stankay of Ambridge gather for a photo at the annual Loyalhanna Review publication party, hosted by the Ligonier Valley Writers, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Friday evening, July 21, 2017.

Updated 6 hours ago

Ligonier Valley Writers will host a publication party for the 2018 edition of its literary journal, “Loyalhanna Review,” on July 28 in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The event is set for 7 to 9 p.m. in the museum at 1 Boucher Lane in Ligonier Township

Featured authors will read from their work. Guests also will be served wine and hors d’oeuvres and have the opportunity to view the museum’s exhibits and speak with the featured authors and artists.

Each guest will receive a copy of the new edition.

A $10 donation is suggested for the party, with proceeds going toward printing costs for color copies of the magazine that is distributed free throughout western Pennsylvania.

Registration for the party is requested by July 23 at 724-836-0588 or rmcd1997@aol.com.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit writers group has published “Loyalhanna Review” annually since 1991. The group offers events throughout the year, including workshops, talks, publication opportunities and a flash fiction contest.

Details: lvwonline.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me