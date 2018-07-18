Ligonier Valley Writers plan 'Loyalhanna Review' publication party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Valley Writers will host a publication party for the 2018 edition of its literary journal, “Loyalhanna Review,” on July 28 in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The event is set for 7 to 9 p.m. in the museum at 1 Boucher Lane in Ligonier Township

Featured authors will read from their work. Guests also will be served wine and hors d’oeuvres and have the opportunity to view the museum’s exhibits and speak with the featured authors and artists.

Each guest will receive a copy of the new edition.

A $10 donation is suggested for the party, with proceeds going toward printing costs for color copies of the magazine that is distributed free throughout western Pennsylvania.

Registration for the party is requested by July 23 at 724-836-0588 or rmcd1997@aol.com.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit writers group has published “Loyalhanna Review” annually since 1991. The group offers events throughout the year, including workshops, talks, publication opportunities and a flash fiction contest.

Details: lvwonline.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.