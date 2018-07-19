Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Planning ahead: Music, history, crafts and more

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
American pop-star Michael Jackson performs during his 'HIStory World Tour' concert in Vienna in this file photo from July 2, 1997. Jackson regained the title of the highest-earning dead celebrity in the past year, easily surpassing Elvis Presley and cartoonist Charles Schulz, Forbes.com said October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files (AUSTRIA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT OBITUARY BUSINESS)
REUTERS
REUTERS
Thom Yorke of the British band Radiohead performs during a summer 2018 North American tour in support of the band's latest album A Moon Shaped Pool, at the United Center on July 6, 2018 in Chicago. / AFP PHOTO / Kamil KrzaczynskiKAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Members of the opening act, East Coast Turnaround, (from left), Wayne Baker, Chad Fetty and Ray Kuchinka, gather for a photo at the SummerSounds concert held at St. Clair Park in Greensburg on Friday evening, July 6, 2018.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Marilyn Manson in 2015 at Pittsburgh's Stage AE.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune Review
Alphabet City at City of Asylum along West North Avenue on the North side on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Artist Maria DiSimone, Night in the Tropics, Prascak, National Aviary, Northside. July 8, 2017.
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
River City Brass
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
River City Brass

Updated 6 hours ago

July 19

Paula Cole, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

River City Brass, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

July 20

Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts, Loyalhanna Street parking lot, Ligonier. Also July 21. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

July 21

Civil War Living History Weekend, Compass Inn, Laughlintown. Also July 22. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.org

“Complementary,” Juried Biennial, Greensburg Art Center. Through Aug. 24. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Night in the Tropics, National Aviary, North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org

July 22

Free Association Reading Series, Alphabet City, North Side. 412-435-1110 or alphabetcity.org

July 24

Amanda Shires, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net

The Eagles, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

Sunset Tour, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

July 25

Miranda Sings, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

Wanna Beatles, Riverview Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com

July 26

East Coast Turnaround, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also July 27. 412-392-4866 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Lord Huron, Stage AE, Pittsburgh North Shore. promowestlive.com

Radiohead, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com

July 27

Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Donna the Buffalo , SummerSounds, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

July 28

The Fabulous Booze Brothers Show Band and Revue, Twin Lakes Park, Unity. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Open air market, Bushy Run Battlefield, Penn Township. 724-527-5584 or bushyrunbattlefield.com

July 29

145th Annual Rain Day, arts and crafts, entertainment, Miss Rain Day Pageant, Waynesburg. raindayfestival.com

Family Fun Run/Walk for Epilepsy, PNC Park, North Side. efwp.org

Pittsburgh Big Band Legends, Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

July 31

“Li’l Red,” presented by Johnny Appleseed Children’s Theater, Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

