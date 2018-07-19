Planning ahead: Music, history, crafts and more
July 19
Paula Cole, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
River City Brass, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
July 20
Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts, Loyalhanna Street parking lot, Ligonier. Also July 21. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
July 21
Civil War Living History Weekend, Compass Inn, Laughlintown. Also July 22. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.org
“Complementary,” Juried Biennial, Greensburg Art Center. Through Aug. 24. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org
Night in the Tropics, National Aviary, North Side. 412-323-7235 or aviary.org
July 22
Free Association Reading Series, Alphabet City, North Side. 412-435-1110 or alphabetcity.org
July 24
Amanda Shires, Rex Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-381-6811 or rextheater.net
The Eagles, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com
Sunset Tour, Fort Ligonier, Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
July 25
Miranda Sings, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
Wanna Beatles, Riverview Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com
July 26
East Coast Turnaround, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. Also July 27. 412-392-4866 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Lord Huron, Stage AE, Pittsburgh North Shore. promowestlive.com
Radiohead, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. arenapittsburgh.com
July 27
Michael Jackson Tribute Show, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Donna the Buffalo , SummerSounds, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
July 28
The Fabulous Booze Brothers Show Band and Revue, Twin Lakes Park, Unity. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Open air market, Bushy Run Battlefield, Penn Township. 724-527-5584 or bushyrunbattlefield.com
July 29
145th Annual Rain Day, arts and crafts, entertainment, Miss Rain Day Pageant, Waynesburg. raindayfestival.com
Family Fun Run/Walk for Epilepsy, PNC Park, North Side. efwp.org
Pittsburgh Big Band Legends, Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
July 31
“Li’l Red,” presented by Johnny Appleseed Children’s Theater, Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
