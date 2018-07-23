Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Carnegie Science Center readies for Mars close-up

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, July 23, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
Visitors to the Carnegie Science Center for the July 27 SkyWatch may see a closer view of Mars to earth than has been seen in 15 years.
Visitors to the Carnegie Science Center for the July 27 SkyWatch may see a closer view of Mars to earth than has been seen in 15 years.

Updated 2 hours ago

The red planet is expected to appear larger and brighter than usual on Friday, and visitors can watch Mars take its close-up at the Carnegie Science Center’s SkyWatch program.

The July 27 event at the science center’s Buhl Planetarium and Observatory will give stargazers a chance to view Mars through professional grade telescopes, according to a news release.

“When Mars is in opposition, the red planet and the sun appear on opposite sides of the earth,” program coordinator Ralph Crewe says in the release.

“Mars will be closer to the earth than it’s been since 2003. At the science center, we have an astonishing, one-of-a-kind view from our outdoor observatory and telescopes capable of seeing finer detail than any consumer grade instrument,” Crewe adds.

Visitors will be able to talk with planetarium staff to learn more about the planet named for Mars, the god of war in Roman mythology. Mars’ two moons, Phobos and Deimos, respectively stand for “fear” and “dread,” according to the release.

SkyWatch kicks off with a virtual tour of the night sky, followed by additional planetarium programs. If skies are clear, participants can head to the observatory and star gaze through various telescopes, as well as chat with the team of expert stargazers.

Tickets for the 8 and 10 p.m. program are $4.

Those who bring their own fully assembled telescopes to share with others may attend at no cost.

The event is held rain or shine.

Details: 412-237-1641 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me