Vandergrift festival brings art to the people

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Creativity and talent is the star in a free, all-day celebration as the Vandergrift Arts Festival returns for the 11th year Aug. 4.

About 50 artists and vendors will converge on Columbia and Grant Avenues for this indoor-outdoor showcase that also puts the spotlight on the borough and its possibilities as a business and residential community. It is sponsored by Vandergrift Improvement Program Inc.

The enthusiastic committee of volunteers, headed by festival chairwoman Aleesha Kelly, has issued the invitation for all ages to come and be entertained by musicians, dancers, live art shows and actors, “while enjoying some great food and maybe a little beer or wine tasting.”

Take your kids for a stroll down Kiddie Lane, an entire street dedicated to free children’s activities. And make sure you stop by our indoor art gallery, which will feature various fine arts with some light musical accompaniment, Kelly adds.

After shattering attendance records last year with about 3,000 festival goers “and overwhelmingly positive feedback,” Kelly is confident that the event will only get better.

So attendees can get a better feel for the town, this year’s layout allows for improved pedestrian traffic flow and the storefronts along the festival streets to remain visible and be included in the festival.

Vandergrift’s palette pro­gram, under way June through October and part of the festival, displays original pieces of artwork on palettes throughout the downtown area.

What’s been added

The fest has added additional seating, street artists, a free dedicated children’s art area and performing arts aspects, and extended the hours to 8 p.m. There are seven main stage bands representing a variety of genres, two dance companies, multiple food vendors and local community organizations.

Barbary Wine, Common Ground, Kaelber, Black Motel, Little by Little and The Skratachtrax are among the musical offerings. (Miss Freddye, originally scheduled, will not be able to perform.)

This year’s focus

Kelly says the community mural project was popular at past festivals, and it may return in the future, but this year the committee decided to focus on smaller and more manageable projects such as Kiddie Lane, improving the indoor Fine Art Gallery (at 134 Grant), introducing performing arts appreciation via Cosplay Street Theater and other fun surprises.

In cosplay, groups and individuals pay tribute to theater, film and performing arts by dressing as characters and even acting throughout the day as a specific character.

“We would like to encourage any arts fest visitors with an interest in cosplay to join in,” Kelly says.

To avoid being overwhelmed by it all, she suggests stopping at booth No. 20 for a free festival program, which includes a map and other useful information.

A returning artist

Artist Keith Clouse of Bethel Park, a Carnegie Mellon University fine arts graduate, is looking forward to being part of activities for the second year.

“I appreciate this festival because it’s done by a small yet highly creative community who all contribute to its success,” he says. “It is important that it exists to bring more people to experience Vandergrift.”

He will honor the borough’s roots as a steel town in displaying art he describes as an homage to the steel industry in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Clouse likes to work in 2- and 3-dimensional media, including drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture.

“I utilize several iconic images of steel mills photographed by my father and translated through the medium of lithography printing,” he explains.

The pieces are mounted on backgrounds of actual steel shavings and set under glass in welded steel frames that have been allowed to rust.

“The work is indicative of the grimy setting this once regionally lucrative industry thrived,” Clouse adds.

New talent

New artist Giuseppe “Lupo” Mammano of Cadogan, Armstrong County, who came to the United States from Italy 12 years ago, is excited to share his talent. “Last December, I picked up a brush for the first time at a friend’s house and started painting, and the result surprised my friend. He told me that I have a gift,” he explains.

“I had never drawn or painted anything before that, and in six months I am already selling my art and people love my work, so I guess I had this gift and never knew about it.”

He says he is happy to have found a new love for art. “When I paint, I let myself go and whatever comes out, there is part of me left on that painting,” he explains.

The future looks bright

Kelly says she is “optimistic, excited and confident” about this year’s arts festival.

“It is simply amazing to watch everything unfold on the day of the festival and to see everyone’s hard work come together in such a harmonious fashion while being enjoyed by all,” she says. “We are planting seeds and moving forward. We have some great people in our community who have really stepped up and are committed to progress.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.