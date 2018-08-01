Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment planner: Aug-2-15

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Friday , Aug. 3

Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival, Johnstown, Cambria County. Also Aug. 4. floodcitymusic.com

Better Than Ezra, South Park Amphitheater, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us

EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Point State Park, Pittsburgh. Through Aug. 5. yougottaregatta.org

Friendly Fire Friday, with cannon firing and narrative, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Saturday , Aug. 4

Crystal Blue Band, with former members of Tommy James and the Shondells, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Sing,” free movie night, Keystone State Park, Derry Township. 724-668-2939

Regatta at Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park, Butler County. Also Aug. 5. lakearthurregatta.org

Sunday , Aug. 5

Big Fat Jazz, East Main Street, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

Roger Humphries and RH Factor , followed by Summer Soul Line Dancing, Highland Park, Pittsburgh. 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events

Toots and the Maytals , Hartwood Acres Amphitheater, Allison Park. alleghenycounty.us

Monday , Aug. 6

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Tuesday , Aug. 7

Taylor Swift, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” presented by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Aug. 12. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org

Wednesday , Aug. 8

Kardacz Brothers, Riverview Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com

Thursday , Aug. 9

The Abilene Band, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Mama Won’t Fly,” Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. Through Aug. 18. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org

Friday , Aug. 10

Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

“The Inspector General,” presented by Throughline Theatre Company, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre, Downtown. Through Aug. 18. throughlinetheatre.org

The Stroll, with classic cars, swing music and dance contest, Holy Trinity Church, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

Vanessa Collier, SummerSounds Concert Series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

Saturday , Aug. 11

The 48th Annual Somerset Antique Show, Uptown Somerset, Somerset County. 814-445-6431 or somersetcountychamber.com

Charlie Daniels Band, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com

Smokey Robinson, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Sunday , Aug. 12

August Fun Fest and Car Cruise , Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Monday , Aug. 13

Alkaline Trio, Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Tuesday , Aug. 14

“The Affections of May,” Mountain Playhouse, Jennerstown. Through Aug. 26. 814-629-9220 or mountainplayhouse.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

