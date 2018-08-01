Entertainment planner: Aug-2-15
Friday 3
Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival, Johnstown, Cambria County. Also Aug. 4. floodcitymusic.com
Better Than Ezra, South Park Amphitheater, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us
EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta, Point State Park, Pittsburgh. Through Aug. 5. yougottaregatta.org
Friendly Fire Friday, with cannon firing and narrative, Fort Ligonier. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Saturday 4
Crystal Blue Band, with former members of Tommy James and the Shondells, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Sing,” free movie night, Keystone State Park, Derry Township. 724-668-2939
Regatta at Lake Arthur, Moraine State Park, Butler County. Also Aug. 5. lakearthurregatta.org
Sunday 5
Big Fat Jazz, East Main Street, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
Roger Humphries and RH Factor , followed by Summer Soul Line Dancing, Highland Park, Pittsburgh. 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events
Toots and the Maytals , Hartwood Acres Amphitheater, Allison Park. alleghenycounty.us
Monday 6
Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Tuesday 7
Taylor Swift, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com
“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” presented by Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. Through Aug. 12. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghclo.org
Wednesday 8
Kardacz Brothers, Riverview Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com
Thursday 9
The Abilene Band, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Mama Won’t Fly,” Apple Hill Playhouse, Delmont. Through Aug. 18. 724-468-5050 or applehillplayhouse.org
Friday 10
Art on Tap, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
“The Inspector General,” presented by Throughline Theatre Company, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre, Downtown. Through Aug. 18. throughlinetheatre.org
The Stroll, with classic cars, swing music and dance contest, Holy Trinity Church, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
Vanessa Collier, SummerSounds Concert Series, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
Saturday 11
The 48th Annual Somerset Antique Show, Uptown Somerset, Somerset County. 814-445-6431 or somersetcountychamber.com
Charlie Daniels Band, Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. 724-799-8333 or jergels.com
Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ticketmaster.com
Smokey Robinson, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Sunday 12
August Fun Fest and Car Cruise , Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Monday 13
Alkaline Trio, Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Tuesday 14
“The Affections of May,” Mountain Playhouse, Jennerstown. Through Aug. 26. 814-629-9220 or mountainplayhouse.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.