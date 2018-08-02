Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta: Everything you need to know

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The annual salute to Pittsburgh's river recreation will soon commence, as this weekend's 41st EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta launches on the Allegheny River Aug. 3-5.

A festival celebrating everything from powerboats to jet ski races to anything that floats — or doesn't — the water events are just part of the fun. Family activities, a Kids Zone, food vendors, fireworks, a 150-ton sand sculpture and music all will entertain the expected 700,000 spectators, organizers say.

With that many people expected to flood Pittsburgh, it's a good idea to plan ahead.

WHERE IS THE REGATTA?

Point State Park, plus the Roberto Clemente Bridge, North Shore and the Allegheny River.

IS THERE AN ADMISSION FEE?

No, it's a free community event.

IS IT HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE?

Point State Park is entirely handicapped accessible. This includes entrances, walkways, restrooms and water fountains. Guide animals are welcome throughout the Regatta footprint. Those requiring special assistance or who have additional questions, call 412-517-6444.

WHEN ARE THE EVENTS?

Check here for a full schedule of events.

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

According to the event's website, inclement weather could cancel events, following consultation with river safety authorities. Check social media channels for current conditions/information. Otherwise, get ready for:

IS THE REGATTA PET FRIENDLY?

Yes, according to its website. Animals are permitted on-site. Be aware, there will be loud noises and large crowds that may frighten animals. Service animals always welcome.

In fact, the Regatta will be featuring some talented dogs this weekend.

The Jet Skis won't be the only stunts you'll see this weekend. These pups have all the tricks covered on land in Point State Park! Thanks, @alcosanwwtp ! #YouGottaRegatta pic.twitter.com/d16pDlQTxX — EQT 3 Rivers Regatta (@3RiversRegatta) July 31, 2018

WILL THERE BE FOOD VENDORS? CAN I BRING A COOLER?

Yes and yes. Food vendors will be located in Point State Park and on the North Shore Great Lawn. Alcohol is prohibited in Point State Park, but visitors may bring their own soda, food and water.

ARE THERE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN?

Beyond watching the races and fireworks, eating and listening to music? Yes.

CHECK OUT THE SAND SCULPTURE

ALL ABOARD THE HYPE TRAIN :) This year's Sandsational Sand Sculpture is another day closer to being complete! Come see the final display beginning this Friday at the Regatta! #YouGottaRegatta pic.twitter.com/b8RjgR52cW — EQT 3 Rivers Regatta (@3RiversRegatta) August 1, 2018

WHERE SHOULD I PARK?

Find real-time parking information for downtown and North Shore garages at ParkPGH.org

ON STAGE

Sugar Ray, The Commonheart and Randy Houser are among those set to perform on the Bank of America Main Stage.

Are you ready for 90's Night at the Regatta? See @SugarRayBand up close and personal and relive your glory days. Tickets for the VIP pit are here: https://t.co/mlH99DR6l4 #YouGottaRegatta pic.twitter.com/lRInuTsTU9 — EQT 3 Rivers Regatta (@3RiversRegatta) July 31, 2018

WHY SHOULD I GET A VIP TICKET?

VIP tickets grant access to the closest zone to the Bank of America Main Stage (standing room only).

We've got plenty of great local acts at the Regatta — including Time Tested and the Dorals —all part of Sunday Oldies Concert Series presented by @PALottery . See the entire lineup here: https://t.co/84b53ve17I pic.twitter.com/0SibgytH79 — EQT 3 Rivers Regatta (@3RiversRegatta) August 2, 2018

WHEN ARE THE FIREWORKS?

The Regatta Thunder fireworks display will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.