Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta: Everything you need to know

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Power boats #16 with driver Tim Seebold, back, and #30 with driver Rob Rinker, front right, race during the F1 Powerboat Finals at the Three Rivers Regatta on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Jet skis do flips for the crowd gathered along Point State Park for the Three Rivers Regatta on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Updated 17 hours ago

The annual salute to Pittsburgh's river recreation will soon commence, as this weekend's 41st EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta launches on the Allegheny River Aug. 3-5.

A festival celebrating everything from powerboats to jet ski races to anything that floats — or doesn't — the water events are just part of the fun. Family activities, a Kids Zone, food vendors, fireworks, a 150-ton sand sculpture and music all will entertain the expected 700,000 spectators, organizers say.

With that many people expected to flood Pittsburgh, it's a good idea to plan ahead.

WHERE IS THE REGATTA?

Point State Park, plus the Roberto Clemente Bridge, North Shore and the Allegheny River.

IS THERE AN ADMISSION FEE?

No, it's a free community event.

IS IT HANDICAPPED ACCESSIBLE?

Point State Park is entirely handicapped accessible. This includes entrances, walkways, restrooms and water fountains. Guide animals are welcome throughout the Regatta footprint. Those requiring special assistance or who have additional questions, call 412-517-6444.

WHEN ARE THE EVENTS?

Check here for a full schedule of events.

WHAT IF IT RAINS?

According to the event's website, inclement weather could cancel events, following consultation with river safety authorities. Check social media channels for current conditions/information. Otherwise, get ready for:

IS THE REGATTA PET FRIENDLY?

Yes, according to its website. Animals are permitted on-site. Be aware, there will be loud noises and large crowds that may frighten animals. Service animals always welcome.

In fact, the Regatta will be featuring some talented dogs this weekend.

WILL THERE BE FOOD VENDORS? CAN I BRING A COOLER?

Yes and yes. Food vendors will be located in Point State Park and on the North Shore Great Lawn. Alcohol is prohibited in Point State Park, but visitors may bring their own soda, food and water.

ARE THERE ACTIVITIES FOR CHILDREN?

Beyond watching the races and fireworks, eating and listening to music? Yes.

CHECK OUT THE SAND SCULPTURE

WHERE SHOULD I PARK?

Find real-time parking information for downtown and North Shore garages at ParkPGH.org

ON STAGE

Sugar Ray, The Commonheart and Randy Houser are among those set to perform on the Bank of America Main Stage. For a full schedule, visit this site.

WHY SHOULD I GET A VIP TICKET?

VIP tickets grant access to the closest zone to the Bank of America Main Stage (standing room only). Details: showclix.com

WHEN ARE THE FIREWORKS?

The Regatta Thunder fireworks display will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

