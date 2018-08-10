Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Your Pittsburgh weekend: Beer, bocce, breathing space

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Allegheny Commons Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s oldest park and a central location for North Side residents, was designed in 1867 to create a “breathing space” for the citizens of what was then Allegheny City and is part of an hour stroll sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.
RENEE ROSENSTEEL
Allegheny Commons Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s oldest park and a central location for North Side residents, was designed in 1867 to create a “breathing space” for the citizens of what was then Allegheny City and is part of an hour stroll sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.
The Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host the ninth annual Bocce Tournament and Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. More than 40, four-person bocce teams will compete.
SCOTT DIETZ
The Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host the ninth annual Bocce Tournament and Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. More than 40, four-person bocce teams will compete.
Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown on Aug. 11 with special guest, singer Cyndi Lauper.
COURTESY ROD STEWART
Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown on Aug. 11 with special guest, singer Cyndi Lauper.
The All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival starts at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIPs) on Aug. 11 at PNC Park on the North Side.
PGH/DAVID ARRIGO
The All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival starts at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIPs) on Aug. 11 at PNC Park on the North Side.
The second annual SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival is from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Check out the vintage and specialty cars parked along 27th St. while a disc jockey spins tracks spanning seven decades of great music.
COURTESY CARCRUISES.COM
The second annual SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival is from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Check out the vintage and specialty cars parked along 27th St. while a disc jockey spins tracks spanning seven decades of great music.

Updated 7 hours ago

Here's your chance to take in Pittsburgh's oldest park this weekend. Allegheny Commons Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh's oldest park and a central location for North Side residents, was designed in 1867 to create a "breathing space" for the citizens of what was then Allegheny City and is part of an hour stroll sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.

After you get some exercise you might want to grab a drink at the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival starts at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIPs) later that day a few blocks away at PNC Park on the North Side. Guests will be treated to unlimited samples of hundreds of craft beer, wine and cocktail brands from around the world that will be showcased throughout the entire ballpark.

For the car lovers, SouthSide Works along with carcruises.com is hosting the SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Check out the vintage and specialty cars parked along 27th St. while a disc jockey spins tracks spanning seven decades of great music.

If you want some competition stop on over to the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host the ninth annual Bocce Tournament and Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11.

Or chosose to listen to the sounds of singer Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown.

Take a walk

Allegheny Commons Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh's oldest park and a central location for North Side residents, was designed in 1867 to create a "breathing space" for the citizens of what was then Allegheny City. Sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, this is your chance to spend time in this space at the Allegheny Commons Park Walking Tour from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 starting at the National Aviary at 700 Arch St.

Tickets are $10, $8 in advance.

Details: pittsburghartscouncil.org

Play bocce!

The Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host the ninth annual Bocce Tournament and Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. More than 40, four-person bocce teams will compete.

A bowling sport of precision and accuracy, bocce was popularized in Pittsburgh by Italian American immigrants who settled in the region at the turn of the century. By providing a venue for socialization, bocce helped immigrants preserve the language and customs of the Old World and provided an important link for young Italian Americans to learn more about their past.

There will be music and authentic Italian fare from the Common Plea.

Organized by Jack Mascaro of the Mascaro Construction Company, proceeds benefit the history center's Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania. The competition will take place under the Veterans Bridge Overpass in the Strip District.

Spectator admission is free.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

Rod and Cyndi

Catch British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown. Stewart will release his 30th album, "Blood Red Roses," on Sept. 28 on Republic Records. The album highlights his songwriting roots, blending the poignant observation, self-reflective introspection and playful swagger which established him as one of the world's best selling artists of all time. It will be offered as a 13-track and 16-track deluxe from digital retailers and is available for pre-order. Known for his signature raspy voice, Grammy-award winner Stewart performed in several United Kingdom bands in the 1960s. Emarking on a solo career, "Maggie May" became his first hit single in 1971. He has amassed 100 million worldwide album sales.

Lauper burst onto the charts wit her debut album, "She's So Unsual" in 1983 and scored a string of hits that included "Time After Time," and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." With her eclectic clothes, flamboyantly styled hair and contagious pop melodies, she has cemented herself as a music icon, having sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

All-Stars

The All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival starts at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIPs) on Aug. 11 at PNC Park on the North Side. Guests will be treated to unlimited samples of hundreds of craft beer, wine and cocktail brands from around the world that will be showcased throughout the entire ballpark. There will be multiple live bands and disc jockeys, a keepsake sampling glass and games such as Cornhole, Giant Jenga and Connect Four.

You will be able to walk the bases, get a professional photo in the Pirates dugout and walk on the warning track around the playing field. Limited tickets remain at $49.95.

Details: ballparkfestival.com

Go cruisin'

Don't miss the second annual SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Check out the vintage and specialty cars parked along 27th St. while a disc jockey spins tracks spanning seven decades of great music.

There will be food available at a variety of vendors, beer and cocktails from Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh, and live music from local bands. Guests are also invited to catch a special screening of the classic film, "American Graffiti" at SouthSide Works Cinema. Showtime is 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 for the show.

Details: carcruises.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me