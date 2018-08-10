Your Pittsburgh weekend: Beer, bocce, breathing space

Here's your chance to take in Pittsburgh's oldest park this weekend. Allegheny Commons Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh's oldest park and a central location for North Side residents, was designed in 1867 to create a "breathing space" for the citizens of what was then Allegheny City and is part of an hour stroll sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.

After you get some exercise you might want to grab a drink at the All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival starts at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIPs) later that day a few blocks away at PNC Park on the North Side. Guests will be treated to unlimited samples of hundreds of craft beer, wine and cocktail brands from around the world that will be showcased throughout the entire ballpark.

For the car lovers, SouthSide Works along with carcruises.com is hosting the SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Check out the vintage and specialty cars parked along 27th St. while a disc jockey spins tracks spanning seven decades of great music.

If you want some competition stop on over to the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host the ninth annual Bocce Tournament and Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11.

Or chosose to listen to the sounds of singer Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown.

Take a walk

Allegheny Commons Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh's oldest park and a central location for North Side residents, was designed in 1867 to create a "breathing space" for the citizens of what was then Allegheny City. Sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, this is your chance to spend time in this space at the Allegheny Commons Park Walking Tour from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 starting at the National Aviary at 700 Arch St.

Tickets are $10, $8 in advance.

Details: pittsburghartscouncil.org

SATURDAY AUG 11: Don't miss the Allegheny Commons Park Walking Tour. See monuments, memorials, and learn about the development of West Common from historic preservationist and author Angelique Bamberg. https://t.co/H60AsLs1j3 pic.twitter.com/JhvVLIMbal — Office of Public Art (@PittsburghOPA) August 7, 2018

Play bocce!

The Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District will host the ninth annual Bocce Tournament and Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11. More than 40, four-person bocce teams will compete.

A bowling sport of precision and accuracy, bocce was popularized in Pittsburgh by Italian American immigrants who settled in the region at the turn of the century. By providing a venue for socialization, bocce helped immigrants preserve the language and customs of the Old World and provided an important link for young Italian Americans to learn more about their past.

There will be music and authentic Italian fare from the Common Plea.

Organized by Jack Mascaro of the Mascaro Construction Company, proceeds benefit the history center's Italian American Program, which is dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Italian Americans in Western Pennsylvania. The competition will take place under the Veterans Bridge Overpass in the Strip District.

Spectator admission is free.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

Our latest eNewsletter just hit inboxes. If you're don't already receive it, read it (and sign up!) here: https://t.co/Oo4aJjCv3i — Heinz History Center (@HistoryCenter) August 8, 2018

Rod and Cyndi

Catch British singer-songwriter Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh's Uptown. Stewart will release his 30th album, "Blood Red Roses," on Sept. 28 on Republic Records. The album highlights his songwriting roots, blending the poignant observation, self-reflective introspection and playful swagger which established him as one of the world's best selling artists of all time. It will be offered as a 13-track and 16-track deluxe from digital retailers and is available for pre-order. Known for his signature raspy voice, Grammy-award winner Stewart performed in several United Kingdom bands in the 1960s. Emarking on a solo career, "Maggie May" became his first hit single in 1971. He has amassed 100 million worldwide album sales.

Lauper burst onto the charts wit her debut album, "She's So Unsual" in 1983 and scored a string of hits that included "Time After Time," and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." With her eclectic clothes, flamboyantly styled hair and contagious pop melodies, she has cemented herself as a music icon, having sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Details: ppgpaintsarena.com

'Blood Red Roses', my 30th studio album drops September 28. Preorder it now and get the first single 'Didn't I'. - Rod xxx https://t.co/VYHuCI5Zoc #BloodRedRoses pic.twitter.com/aAeHrkvxw0 — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) July 19, 2018

All-Stars

The All-Star Craft Beer, Wine and Cocktail Festival starts at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIPs) on Aug. 11 at PNC Park on the North Side. Guests will be treated to unlimited samples of hundreds of craft beer, wine and cocktail brands from around the world that will be showcased throughout the entire ballpark. There will be multiple live bands and disc jockeys, a keepsake sampling glass and games such as Cornhole, Giant Jenga and Connect Four.

You will be able to walk the bases, get a professional photo in the Pirates dugout and walk on the warning track around the playing field. Limited tickets remain at $49.95.

Details: ballparkfestival.com

VIP tickets for the All Star Craft Beer & Wine Festival are running out! Don't forget to grab yours before it's too late! pic.twitter.com/2IPJIWKbXw — PNC Park Events (@PNCParkEvents) July 26, 2018

Go cruisin'

Don't miss the second annual SouthSide Works Car Cruise & Food Festival from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Check out the vintage and specialty cars parked along 27th St. while a disc jockey spins tracks spanning seven decades of great music.

There will be food available at a variety of vendors, beer and cocktails from Hofbrauhaus Pittsburgh, and live music from local bands. Guests are also invited to catch a special screening of the classic film, "American Graffiti" at SouthSide Works Cinema. Showtime is 2 p.m. Tickets are $6 for the show.

Details: carcruises.com