Entertainment planner: Aug. 9-22
Updated 6 hours ago
Friday , Aug. 10
Ferdinand the Bull, album release, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle, Norwin Elks, Irwin. 724-863-3000 or norwinelkslodge.com
Michael Griffin, escape artist, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or oakstheater.com
“Rivertown Firemen’s Jubilee,” Freeport Theatre Festival, Leechburg. Through Aug. 26. 724-925-2298 or freeporttheatrefestival.org
“Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene,” Diamond Theatre, Ligonier. Also Aug. 11-12. 724-238-2929 or diamondtheatre.com
Saturday , Aug. 11
“Corporate America, The Musical,” staged reading, Higher Voice Studio, Carnegie. Also Aug. 12. 412-480-7454 or retrored.net
Derek Woods Band and Flowerchild, Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area, Hempfield. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
“The Jungle Book,” Kidworks production, The Theatre Factory, Trafford. Through Aug. 19. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org
Peace Frog: Tribute to the Doors, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Star-Gazing Party, hosted by Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, Kunkle Park, Washington Township. Weather permitting. 3ap.org
Washington County Agricultural Fair , Washington County Fairgrounds, Chartiers Township. Through Aug. 18. 724-225-7718 or washingtonfair.org
Sunday , Aug. 12
All-Day Playground Benefit Concert, Riverview Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com
Lammas Day, Derry Area Historical Society harvest festival, Fulton House Museum, New Derry. 724-694-8808 or derryhistory.org
Monday , Aug. 13
Danny Gokey , Dayton Fair, Armstrong County. daytonfair.org
Tuesday , Aug. 14
The Psychedelic Furs , Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls
Thursday , Aug. 16
Pittsburgh Little Italy Days, Liberty Avenue, Bloomfield. Through Aug. 19. littleitalydays.com
Sky Pilot, TGIS concert series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Friday , Aug. 17
Dancing Dream, ABBA tribute, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
In Bed by Ten Dance Party, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Westmoreland Fair, Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. Through Aug. 25. 724-423-5005 or westmorelandfair.com
Saturday , Aug. 18
Big Atlantic and Lovebettie , Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area, Hempfield. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Jean Luc Ponty, South Park Amphitheater, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, South Huntingdon, Westmoreland County. Weekends through Sept. 23. 724-872-1670 or pittsburghrenfest.com
Proctor’s Militia Encampment, Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Also Aug. 19. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.com
Super Science Saturday: Meowfest , cat-themed tour and activities, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org
Sunday , Aug. 19
Ballet Under the Stars, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Performance, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. 412-454-9127 or pbt.org
Hasan Minhaj, comedian, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com
Wednesday , Aug. 22
Marty Stuart and Lee Ann Womack, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
