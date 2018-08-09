Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Aug. 9-22

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Proctor’s Militia
Compass Inn Museum
Proctor’s Militia
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
Jim Ference | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival
Lovebettie
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Lovebettie
Psychedelic Furs
Submitted
Psychedelic Furs
Danny Gokey
File
Danny Gokey
Lammas Day
Rebecca Emanuele | TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Lammas Day
Derek Woods
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Derek Woods
Ferdinand the Bull
Submitted
Ferdinand the Bull

Updated 6 hours ago

Friday , Aug. 10

Ferdinand the Bull, album release, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle, Norwin Elks, Irwin. 724-863-3000 or norwinelkslodge.com

Michael Griffin, escape artist, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or oakstheater.com

“Rivertown Firemen’s Jubilee,” Freeport Theatre Festival, Leechburg. Through Aug. 26. 724-925-2298 or freeporttheatrefestival.org

“Wizard of Oz: The Deleted Scene,” Diamond Theatre, Ligonier. Also Aug. 11-12. 724-238-2929 or diamondtheatre.com

Saturday , Aug. 11

“Corporate America, The Musical,” staged reading, Higher Voice Studio, Carnegie. Also Aug. 12. 412-480-7454 or retrored.net

Derek Woods Band and Flowerchild, Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area, Hempfield. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

“The Jungle Book,” Kidworks production, The Theatre Factory, Trafford. Through Aug. 19. 412-374-9200 or thetheatrefactory.org

Peace Frog: Tribute to the Doors, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Star-Gazing Party, hosted by Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, Kunkle Park, Washington Township. Weather permitting. 3ap.org

Washington County Agricultural Fair , Washington County Fairgrounds, Chartiers Township. Through Aug. 18. 724-225-7718 or washingtonfair.org

Sunday , Aug. 12

All-Day Playground Benefit Concert, Riverview Park, Tarentum. 724-448-1470 or tarentumboro.com

Lammas Day, Derry Area Historical Society harvest festival, Fulton House Museum, New Derry. 724-694-8808 or derryhistory.org

Monday , Aug. 13

Danny Gokey , Dayton Fair, Armstrong County. daytonfair.org

Tuesday , Aug. 14

The Psychedelic Furs , Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/mrsmalls

Thursday , Aug. 16

Pittsburgh Little Italy Days, Liberty Avenue, Bloomfield. Through Aug. 19. littleitalydays.com

Sky Pilot, TGIS concert series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Friday , Aug. 17

Dancing Dream, ABBA tribute, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

In Bed by Ten Dance Party, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Westmoreland Fair, Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. Through Aug. 25. 724-423-5005 or westmorelandfair.com

Saturday , Aug. 18

Big Atlantic and Lovebettie , Twin Lakes Park Expansion Area, Hempfield. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Jean Luc Ponty, South Park Amphitheater, South Park Township. alleghenycounty.us

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, South Huntingdon, Westmoreland County. Weekends through Sept. 23. 724-872-1670 or pittsburghrenfest.com

Proctor’s Militia Encampment, Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown. Also Aug. 19. 724-238-4983 or compassinn.com

Super Science Saturday: Meowfest , cat-themed tour and activities, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org

Sunday , Aug. 19

Ballet Under the Stars, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Performance, Hartwood Acres, Allison Park. 412-454-9127 or pbt.org

Hasan Minhaj, comedian, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com

Wednesday , Aug. 22

Marty Stuart and Lee Ann Womack, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me