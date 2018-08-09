Palace Theatre to offer free behind-the-scenes tours

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Free tours of The Palace Theatre are scheduled for 9 and 11 a.m. Sept. 8.

The one-hour tours, which will include facts and trivia about the former Manos Theatre, a vaudeville and movie house that opened Sept. 2, 1926, at 21 W. Otterman St. in Greensburg.

Director of Operations and Programming Teresa Baughman will guide guests on an exploration of the venue’s architectural and artistic features, such as restored murals painted by acclaimed Chicago artist Louis Grell, who depicted fairy stories in his paintings.

A Vermont marble staircase leads to the theater’s second floor, which boasts golden Grecian marble, classic black-and-white checkerboard floors and Spanish inlaid tiles.

Participants also will get a behind-the-scenes look at what happens backstage during a performance.

Tour-goers will be invited to visit Art in the Alley, the Trust’s interactive public art project adjacent to the theater. The initiative includes more than 50 original works by local artists.

Operated by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, the theater seats 1,369 patrons and hosts more than 110 events each year.

Reservations are not needed for the tours. Information on upcoming shows will be available.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.