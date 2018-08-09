Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Palace Theatre to offer free behind-the-scenes tours

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Free tours of Greensburg’s Palace Theatre are scheduled for Sept. 8.
Free tours of Greensburg’s Palace Theatre are scheduled for Sept. 8.

Updated 14 hours ago

Free tours of The Palace Theatre are scheduled for 9 and 11 a.m. Sept. 8.

The one-hour tours, which will include facts and trivia about the former Manos Theatre, a vaudeville and movie house that opened Sept. 2, 1926, at 21 W. Otterman St. in Greensburg.

Director of Operations and Programming Teresa Baughman will guide guests on an exploration of the venue’s architectural and artistic features, such as restored murals painted by acclaimed Chicago artist Louis Grell, who depicted fairy stories in his paintings.

A Vermont marble staircase leads to the theater’s second floor, which boasts golden Grecian marble, classic black-and-white checkerboard floors and Spanish inlaid tiles.

Participants also will get a behind-the-scenes look at what happens backstage during a performance.

Tour-goers will be invited to visit Art in the Alley, the Trust’s interactive public art project adjacent to the theater. The initiative includes more than 50 original works by local artists.

Operated by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, the theater seats 1,369 patrons and hosts more than 110 events each year.

Reservations are not needed for the tours. Information on upcoming shows will be available.

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me