Blairsville's Knotweed Festival features food, music, a parade

Blairsville’s annual Knotweed Festival on Saturday will bring food, music and fun activities to the area surrounding the town’s Diamond intersection, at Market and Liberty streets.

Taking a positive spin on an invasive plant that is generally considered a nuisance, the festival is named for the Japanese knotweed that grows along the Conemaugh River on the borough’s southern and western borders.

A more recent, and welcome, development in that area of town is the Blairsville Riverfront Trail, which will be part of a 5K run/walk race that will kick off the festival. Registration, beginning at 7:30 a.m., costs $20.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Hebron Lutheran Church, 125 N. Liberty St. It is a fundraiser for Missions Possible, a local group that organizes charitable projects and mission trips.

A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m., near the Tractor Supply store, and will head down Market Street to the bandstand at the Diamond.

Bring lawn chairs for free entertainment that begins at 11 a.m. at the bandstand, with routines by two twirler groups. At noon, the focus shifts to the town’s nearby amphitheater, for performances by the Blairsville Community Band and Greensburg’s Stage Right! theatrical organization.

Back at the bandstand, the Pirates of the Conemaugh show will begin at 2 p.m. Band sets are slated by Towne, at 4 p.m, and Buddy Mac, at 6:30 p.m.

The program Our Town History is set for 5:30 p.m. at the rear of Founders Gallery and Gifts, 157 W. Campbell St.

Other attractions include a quilt show, a butterfly exhibit, a climbing wall, a mechanical bull, hay rides, a children’s tractor pull, art activities and a dunking booth. A Sweet Tooth Court will feature such treats as funnel cakes.

