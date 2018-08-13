Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie Science Center explores science of beer

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Visitors to Carnegie Science Center ’s Friday night 21+Science After Hours event will enjoy beer samples from 10 local breweries, a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, giant beer pong, beer and cheese pairing classes, and beer-themed science demonstrations, according to a news release.

The 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17 event also includes a stand-up comedy show between Pittsburgh comedians Terry Jones versus Tony “T-Robe” Roberson in the Science Stage.

Brewers expected to offer free samples include Southern Tier Brewing Company, Penn Brewery, Block House Brewing Company, Fury Brewing Company, North Country Brewing Company, Eleventh Hour Brewing Company, The Leaning Cask Brewing Company, Helltown Brewing LLC, Couch Brewery, 4 Seasons Brewing, Rusty Gold Brewing, and Dogfish Head, the release states.

Those attending will hear from expert beer guru Brooke Franus, and take Gene Ribnicky’s crash course in his “Beer School” program. Representatives from the Brew Museum will discuss beer’s history, and the Three Rivers Alliance of Serious Homebrewers will offer demonstrations and information about the home brewing process and experience.

Also available will be cash bars, snacks available for purchase in the RiverView Café, and the chance to experience four floors of hands-on exhibits including USS Requin (SS 481) Submarine, all with no little ones afoot.

Those paying an extra fee can see U2 3D at 9:30 pm in the Rangos Giant Cinema.

Proper identification required.

Tickets are $24 in advance online, $29 at the the door and include beer samples and a souvenir glass.

Details: 412-237-3400 or CarnegieScienceCenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

