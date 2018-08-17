Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Puppet shows, 'Little Italy Days,' good eating in Pittsburgh this weekend

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
The third annual puppet slam is Aug. 17 at Workingmen's Beneficial Union on Spring Hill, North Side.
LARRY RIPPEL
The second annual Pittsburgh Steelers Family Fest is from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh’s North Side
COURTESY HEINZ FIELD
Pittsburgh’s “Little Italy Days” in Bloomfield runs through Aug. 19. It'san event that is filled with Italian-themed entertainment and food. The musical lineup includes opera singer Marco Fiorante and Pure Gold. There will be a bocce tournament, crowning on Miss Little Italy for contestants ages 4-17, an Italian Idol competition as well as Tambellini’s pasta eating contest.
COURTESY LITTLE ITALY DAYS
Meat & Potatoes in the Theater Square Building, Downtown, Pittsburgh is among the participating sites for Pittsburgh Restaurant Week which ends Aug. 19.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
Celebrate one of the biggest names in dance and cinema -- Gene Kelly -- at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty by viewing the 1951 multi-award winning musical film, “An American In Paris.'
COURTESY KELLY STRAYHORN THEATER
There are a lot of choices if you are looking for something to do this weekend.

Want to try a new restaurant? This is definitely the time to do it with the summer restaurant week coming to a close Aug. 19. Many of Pittsburgh's restaurants are offering special menus and items. If it's Italian food you love, then why not take a jaunt over to Bloomfield for Little Italy Days. There will be plenty of homemade lasagne and rigatoni or gnocchi, hearty meatballs, and tasty cannoli available. You might even want to enter the pasta-eating contest.

After downing all those carbohydrates you'll need some exercise, so plan on attending the swing dance class before the screening of "An American in Paris," starring one of the biggest names in dance, Gene Kelly.

The North Shore will be bustling with the Pittsburgh Steelers Family Fest on Aug. 19, where fans can watch an actual practice.

Aug. 17 might be a good night for a picnic at the third annual Puppet Slam, where guests are invited to pack a basket of food before the puppets come to life.


Are you ready for some football?

The National Football League's season is fast approaching. So what better way to get warmed up for it than with a visit to the second annual Pittsburgh Steelers Family Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Heinz Field on Pittsburgh's North Side. Fans will get to watch a full team practice. Every member of the squad will be introduced. Former players Larry Brown, John Kolb, Chris Hoke, Shaun Suisham, Mike Logan and Louis Lipps will be available for autographs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will be given a scratch-off card for a chance to win sideline passes or a signed practice jersey from one of the players.

There will be games such as a super slime obstacle course and bowling and face painting. You will have an opportunity to get your photo next to all six Lombardi Trophies in the FedEx Great Hall. Tickets are $14.25

Details: steelers.com

Puppet Slam

Pack a picnic and head to Spring Hill on Pittsburgh's North Side for the third annual Puppet Slam, brought to you by the Puppetry Guild of Pittsburgh. This year's event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Workingmen's Beneficial Union, a new event space that includes an outdoor area, located at 1958 Varley St.

A puppet slam is a showcase of short, contemporary puppetry work aimed at an adult audience. The main performances will include marionettes, ventriloquism, hand puppets, shadow puppets and object theater.

There will also be a puppetry workshop presented by Light Bright Beautiful Puppetry and a bake sale benefitting the guild, which unites puppeteers, puppet makers and people that love puppets by supporting and celebrating the art of puppetry in the greater Pittsburgh region.

Tickets are $10, $5 for children.

Details: puppetslam.bpt.me

Italian heritage

Pittsburgh's "Little Italy Days" in Bloomfield runs through Aug. 19. The event started in 2002 to celebrate Bloomfield's Italian heritage, and create a destination spot for Italian-themed entertainment and food.

The musical lineup includes opera singer Marco Fiorante and Pure Gold. There will be a bocce tournament, crowning on Miss Little Italy for contestants ages 4-17, an Italian Idol competition as well as Tambellini's pasta eating contest.

Details: littleitalydays.com

Dine out

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week wraps up Aug. 19 so there are still a few days to get out and eat. Restaurants from across town will unite to showcase Pittsburgh as "America's Top Food City" by offering special menus and items.

Some of the downtown Pittsburgh choices include Bigelow Grille, Mezzo at Sienna Mercato, Morton's The Steakhouse, Nine on Nine, Eddie Merlot's, Roost, and Meat & Potatoes.

Details: pittsburghrestaurantweek.com

Dance king

Celebrate one of the biggest names in dance and cinema -- Gene Kelly at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5491 Penn Ave., East Liberty by viewing the 1951 multi-award winning musical film, "An American In Paris" at 2 p.m. Aug. 18. Witness Kelly's versatility as an actor, singer, director dancer, and choreographer on film. Before the film, join in on a swing dance lesson lead by Pittsburgh Swing City.

Pay what you can.

Details: Kelly-strayhorn.org

