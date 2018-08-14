Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mt. Pleasant Public Library launches 'Sunday Salons'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Pamela Cooper
Pamela Cooper, of Greensburg, works on a color pencil drawing during a 2015 Cafe Art a la Mode at the Greensburg Art Center. Cooper is a featured artist as the Mt. Pleasant Public Library begins a new art focused program, ‘Sunday Salons: Art in the Library,’ beginning with an Aug. 19 opening reception.
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Pamela Cooper, of Greensburg, works on a color pencil drawing during a 2015 Cafe Art a la Mode at the Greensburg Art Center. Cooper is a featured artist as the Mt. Pleasant Public Library begins a new art focused program, 'Sunday Salons: Art in the Library,' beginning with an Aug. 19 opening reception.

Updated 23 hours ago

Greensburg artist Pamela Cooper will open a week-long exhibition at the Mt. Pleasant Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday as part of new art focused program, “Sunday Salons: Art in the Library,” according to a news release.

The Aug. 19 opening will include a painting demonstration from Cooper and live music from Pittsburgh’s Sadie Freund, the release adds.

Cooper’s work includes the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s “Art in the Alley” next to the Palace Theater in Greensburg.

She recently closed an exhibit, “Metaphorical View - Bridges,” at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

The piece she paints during the library program will be auctioned of that evening, the release states.

“Sunday Salons: Art in the Library” is part of a new initiative the library is launching as part of an effort to bring to the library a variety of artists, musicians, and writers for an adults-only evening.

“This program comes out of a belief that art is beneficial to our society aesthetically, intellectually, and economically. And we have extremely talented artists around here in a multitude of disciplines,” library board member Stacy DiPasquele says in the release.

Cooper’s work will remain on view in the library through Aug. 25, when original pieces and prints will be sold. A portion of sales will benefit the library, the release notes.

Cost for the opening reception is $5.

Refreshments and drinks will be available, including wine and beer. This is a 21 and over event and proper identification is required.

Future “Sunday Salons” will be held Sept. 16, with the tales and poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, directed by Kat Post, and Oct. 21, with a masquerade ball, local art and tarot reader.

Artists interested in participating may contact the library.

Details: 724-547-3850 or email developmentatMPLibrary@gmail.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

