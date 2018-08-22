Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Mediums offer messages, answers in Palace Theatre shows

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
The Rev. Marjorie Rivers brings ‘An afternoon reunion with your spirit loved ones’ to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday.
The Rev. Marjorie Rivers brings ‘An afternoon reunion with your spirit loved ones’ to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday.
Psychic Mike will provide audience members both insight and belly laughs, a release says, when he takes the stage Saturday at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Psychic Mike will provide audience members both insight and belly laughs, a release says, when he takes the stage Saturday at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Updated 6 hours ago

Fans of televisions shows including “Hollywood Medium,” “Crossing Over” and “The Long Island Medium” likely will enjoy Saturday’s event with three mediums/psychics at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Billed as “An afternoon reunion with your spirit loved ones,” the first show will feature medium the Rev. Marjorie Rivera at 2 p.m., whose intention is to “prove the continuity of life and heaven channeling messages, guidance and encouragement from loved ones,” according to the theater’s website.

At 7 p.m., animal communicator Janet Jackson will present “Animals In Spirit,” exploring questions including “Do animals have souls?” and “Can animals visit us from the other side?”

Psychic Mike will follow at 7:30 p.m. with “A Psychic Experience,” helping the audience learn how to explore using their own psychic intuition to change the world around them, according to the website.

Tickets for the Aug. 25 shows are $20 or $30 including a meet and greet.

Details: 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me