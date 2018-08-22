Mediums offer messages, answers in Palace Theatre shows

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans of televisions shows including “Hollywood Medium,” “Crossing Over” and “The Long Island Medium” likely will enjoy Saturday’s event with three mediums/psychics at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

Billed as “An afternoon reunion with your spirit loved ones,” the first show will feature medium the Rev. Marjorie Rivera at 2 p.m., whose intention is to “prove the continuity of life and heaven channeling messages, guidance and encouragement from loved ones,” according to the theater’s website.

At 7 p.m., animal communicator Janet Jackson will present “Animals In Spirit,” exploring questions including “Do animals have souls?” and “Can animals visit us from the other side?”

Psychic Mike will follow at 7:30 p.m. with “A Psychic Experience,” helping the audience learn how to explore using their own psychic intuition to change the world around them, according to the website.

Tickets for the Aug. 25 shows are $20 or $30 including a meet and greet.

Details: 724-836-8000 or www.thepalacetheatre.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.