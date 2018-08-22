3 restaurant-worthy panini recipes to make at home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are sandwiches and then there are sandwiches that excite. Creative ingredients, fresh veggies and, most of all, a sizzling grill can take your sad sandwich and leave you with a picture perfect panini.

Naturally, we all love toasty browned bread with warm, gooey cheese spilling out.

But all of those specialty combos can come at a cost. Restaurant panini can set you back upwards of $15 — and that’s before sides or a drink. You can easily make them at home, customizing them to your diet and do it for half the price — and make twice the sandwiches!

A classic panini is usually stuffed with pesto, chicken and mozzarella, but that’s just the beginning. Try these three creative panini recipes at home and never settle for a cold, uninspired sandwich again.

Zucchini Panini with Corn and Goat Cheese

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tbsp minced garlic

1 small zucchini, halved and sliced lengthwise

1 ear corn, kernels removed

salt

pepper

6-8 slices of bakery bread (depending how much filling you like in your sandwiches)

2 tbsp garlic butter (or just butter is fine), softened

1/2 cup goat cheese

pinch of cayenne pepper

In a large skillet, heat olive oil and add garlic, zucchini and corn. Cook for about 3 minutes — you want the veggies to be cooked, but not mushy. Season with salt, pepper and cayenne (for a little heat). Set aside.

Set panini press to high.

Spread garlic butter on outside of bread slices. Top with cheese, then veggie mixture, then more cheese. Place the second slice of bread on top and carefully place in panini press. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is toasted as you like it.

Repeat until all ingredients are used up.Notes:

Add sliced tomato inside before grilling or substitute goat cheese for American, Pepper Jack, or whatever you have on hand.

You may be able to make two or three sandwiches at once depending on the size of your panini press.

If you don’t have a panini press, you can wrap in foil and place on the grill. You can also use the broiler — just keep a careful eye out and flip the sandwiches before they burn.

Turkey, Cheese and Pesto Panini

2 tbsp light mayonnaise

4 tsp basil pesto

4 slices of bakery bread, thin sliced (sourdough is my favorite for this recipe)

8 ounces cooked, shaved turkey breast

2 slices provolone cheese

4 slices tomato, thick cut, salted and peppered

Preheat panini maker or nonstick skillet to a medium heat level.

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and pesto. Stir until combined.

Spread mayonnaise mixture on one side of each slice of bread.

Take two slices of bread and top with tomato slices, turkey breast, provolone slice. Top with remaining slice of bread.

Add sandwiches to heated panini maker and cook for about 5 minutes or until golden brown and cheese has melted.

Grilled Artichoke Spinach Panini

8 slices of sourdough bread

1/4 cup butter

1 tsp garlic powder

salt

1 – 6.7 ounce jar of grilled artichoke hearts, chopped

16 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

In a small bowl, combine butter and garlic powder with a pinch of salt.

Set panini maker or griddle to warm to medium heat.

Evenly spread butter on the outside of the slices of bread.

Arrange slices of bread butter-side down. Top half of the slices, in even amounts, with shredded cheese.

Add in even amounts, chopped artichokes and spinach. Top with a bit more cheese if you’d like!

Top with second slice of bread — butter facing out — and place on panini press or griddle.

Cook until the sandwich is golden brown and the cheese has melted.

Cut diagonally and serve immediately.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or mrodgers@535mediallc.com. See other stories, videos, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.