Popular Shadyside art festival has something for every budget

Howard Alan of Jupiter, Fla., who has produced some of the nation’s most elite juried art shows for more than three decades, says there’s a good reason why the Shadyside Art Festival has lasted as long as it has.

“It is the neighborhood’s art affair,” he says. “You can shop for art and then have an omelet at Pamela’s, try on jewelry and then have antipasto at Girasole. The area has character; it is more than a beautiful art show. It is a happening.”

The 22nd annual “Shadyside … The Art Festival on Walnut Street” Aug. 25 and 26 will feature 150 national and regional artists showcasing their fine jewelry, hand-crafted apparel, unique works of art and decor.

Regional artists

They include regional artists such as Paula Nettleship of Mt. Lebanon, who uses glass seed beads, Czech glass beads and Swarovski crystals to create unique necklaces, earrings and bracelets that she says are influenced by the shapes and colors of Edwardian and Indian jewelry.

Born and raised in Ventura, Calif., she has lived in Pittsburgh since 1992.

Also displaying their stoneware and porcelain pottery creations will be father-and-son potters Roland and Geno Boni of MudSlide Pottery in Ridgway, Elk County.

Roland taught pottery at Winter Haven Cultural Arts Center in Winter Haven, Fla., before returning to Pennsylvania to create artwork in his pottery studio with Geno, who studied ceramics at Edinboro University.

Ron Stinson of Carlisle, Cumberland County, originally from Pittsburgh, will be featuring some of his wall and freestanding metal sculptures. The costs of his available pieces vary, from a Scorpion table sculpture valued at $650 to large-scale creations selling for as much as $10,000.

Wide price range

Alan says the Shadyside show features not only big-ticket collectibles, but also a wide array of items selling for much less, enabling young people to start investing early in fine art.

“All artists sell not only their original work which tends to be costly, but they sell reprints, which are a fraction of the price and can easily be obtained with someone with a low budget for art. The reprint looks the same, and can be reframed to resemble the original masterpiece,” the show producer says.

He is impressed by the number of young people in the Pittsburgh area who are knowledgeable and interested in finding out more about different facets of art.

“We produce shows throughout the U.S. and what stands out in Pittsburgh is that children seem to be well educated in the arts,” he says. “They walk into booths and ask the artists some very intelligent questions that we do not see anywhere else in America.”

Collector trends

Alan is noticing two current trends that are driving the market for purchasing art at shows such as the Shadyside Art Festival.

“What really is motivating art patrons is that all the art is handmade in America, and the creator of each one of these masterpieces must be at the show representing their own work,” he says.

Among the diverse selection of media at the festival — including photography, painting, jewelry, ceramics, glass, sculpture, wood, collage and mixed media — Alan finds that photography is one of the most popular choices for Pittsburgh area audiences.

“We have professional photographers that can really capture the moment, especially works of nature,” he says.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.