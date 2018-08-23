Entertainment Planner: Aug. 23-Sept. 5
Thursday 23
Pittsburgh Comedy Festival, Club Cafe and City Theatre, South Side. Through Aug. 25. pittsburghcomedyfestival.org
Friday 24
Rock the Quarry, benefit festival with food, music, all-ages activities, Panhandle Trail trailhead, Collier Township. Also Aug. 25. panhandletrail.org
Seven Springs Wine Festival, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion. Through Aug. 26. 800-452-2223 or 7springs.com
Yellow Tie Gala, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org
Saturday 25
Antiques on the Diamond, East and West Main streets, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
Run Around the Square, Environmental Charter School, Regent Square. runaroundthesquare.com
Sunday 26
The Sky-Maestros, Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
Wednesday 29
Seventh Nova, Flagstaff Hill, Schenley Park, Oakland. 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events
Shadyside: The Art Festival, Walnut Street, Shadyside. Also Aug. 25. artfestival.com
Steel Pulse and Tribal Seeds, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com
Twilight Tour, Fallingwater, Mill Run, Fayette County. 724-329-8501 or fallingwater.org
Thursday 30
Counting Crows, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
“Little Miss Sunshine: The Musical,” Little Lake Theatre, Canonsburg. Through Sept. 15. 724-745-7300 or littlelake.org
Neon Swing X-perience, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 7240836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Friday 31
The Buckle Downs, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org
Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival, Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. Through Sept. 3. 724-863-4577 or familyfestivals.com
Sawyer Fredericks, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
Swift Technique, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com
Terry Bozzio’s Reality Tour 2018 , solo drum performance, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
Saturday 1
Living History Weekend, Fort Ligonier. Also Sept. 2. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org
Pentatonix, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com
“The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Park, Frick Park, Squirrel Hill. Also Sept. 2. pittsburghshakespeare.com
Sunday 2
Free Admission Sunday, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Wednesday 5
Roomful of Blues , Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe
