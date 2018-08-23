Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Entertainment Planner: Aug. 23-Sept. 5

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018
Thursday 23

Pittsburgh Comedy Festival, Club Cafe and City Theatre, South Side. Through Aug. 25. pittsburghcomedyfestival.org

Friday 24

Rock the Quarry, benefit festival with food, music, all-ages activities, Panhandle Trail trailhead, Collier Township. Also Aug. 25. panhandletrail.org

Seven Springs Wine Festival, Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Champion. Through Aug. 26. 800-452-2223 or 7springs.com

Yellow Tie Gala, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Saturday 25

Antiques on the Diamond, East and West Main streets, Ligonier. 724-238-4200 or ligonier.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

Run Around the Square, Environmental Charter School, Regent Square. runaroundthesquare.com

Sunday 26

The Sky-Maestros, Cedar Creek Park, Rostraver. 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks

Wednesday 29

Seventh Nova, Flagstaff Hill, Schenley Park, Oakland. 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events

Shadyside: The Art Festival, Walnut Street, Shadyside. Also Aug. 25. artfestival.com

Steel Pulse and Tribal Seeds, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, Munhall. 877-4-FLY-TIX or librarymusichall.com

Twilight Tour, Fallingwater, Mill Run, Fayette County. 724-329-8501 or fallingwater.org

Thursday 30

Counting Crows, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

“Little Miss Sunshine: The Musical,” Little Lake Theatre, Canonsburg. Through Sept. 15. 724-745-7300 or littlelake.org

Neon Swing X-perience, TGIS Concert Series, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 7240836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Friday 31

The Buckle Downs, The Frick Pittsburgh, Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Labor Day Festival, Westmoreland Fairgrounds, Mt. Pleasant Township. Through Sept. 3. 724-863-4577 or familyfestivals.com

Sawyer Fredericks, Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Swift Technique, St. Clair Park, Greensburg. summersounds.com

Terry Bozzio’s Reality Tour 2018 , solo drum performance, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

Saturday 1

Living History Weekend, Fort Ligonier. Also Sept. 2. 724-238-9701 or fortligonier.org

Pentatonix, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. livenation.com

“The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Park, Frick Park, Squirrel Hill. Also Sept. 2. pittsburghshakespeare.com

Sunday 2

Free Admission Sunday, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Wednesday 5

Roomful of Blues , Club Cafe, South Side. 866-468-3401 or ticketweb.com/clubcafe

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

