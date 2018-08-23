Point Park's dance program ranks among best in U.S.

Point Park University’s dance program has been named by OnStage as one of the top five in the country for 2018-19.

The school is No. 5 and lauded as “hands down the best college in the country that offers both a bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts in dance.” It came in ahead of programs such as Butler University, Indiana University, the California Institute of the Arts, the University of Arizona and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

“It’s always exciting to be nationally recognized for our exceptional dance program, especially among such other highly regarded schools,” Point Park University president Paul Hennigan said. “We look forward to our dance program becoming integrated into the new Pittsburgh Playhouse so that students can take full advantage of the many cross-disciplinary opportunities it will offer.”

OnStage takes months to research the best programs, basing it off of cost versus scholarships, curriculum, performance opportunities, facilities, faculty experience and career support.

“This recognition is a testament to the quality of instruction, the caliber of our students and faculty, our successful alumni, and of course the overall experience that students have at Point Park University,” said Garfield Lemonius, chair of Point Park University’s department of dance. “We couldn’t be more proud.”

