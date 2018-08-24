Ride a bike, buy some art or be serenaded by piano music this Pittsburgh weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PedalPGH celebrates a special anniversary this weekend -- 25 years of riding through the city where participants choose from routes of 10, 25, 40 or 62 miles. An event that's a close second in longevity is the Shadyside Arts Festival which is marking 22 years of hosting both local and national artists selling home-made wares. The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival offers three days of laughter at two venues on the South Side while piano technician Peter Stumpf brings Piano Day of Pittsburgh to Downtown where there will also be some rock and reggae entertainment.

Take a ride

The 25th anniversary of the UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26. It is the largest charity bike ride in Pennsylvania with 3,000 participants expected.

Since it began, the event has raised more than $330,000 for bicycle and pedestrian advocacy in Pittsburgh. The ride begins and ends at Southside Riverfront Park along 18th St. Participants can choose from a 10-mile, 25-mile, 40-mile or 62-mile route.

Details: bikepgh.org

Riding in the 25th Annual Pedal Pittsburgh presented by UPMC Health Plan on Sunday?? Stop by the NEOCycle tent for a FREE bike tune-up, #NeoCYCLE swag, and a chance to win tix to the nation's largest urban... https://t.co/L09bgDrnhk — Green Gears Pedicabs (@GreenGearsPGH) August 23, 2018

Have a few laughs

The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival wraps ups Aug. 24-26 with performances at the South Side's City Theatre and Club Cafe. This event brings together stand-ups and improvisers in a celebration of all things funny.

Headliners include Marina Franklin, The Cast, Todd Barry, JC Coccoli, Casually Dope and LimboLand.

This event is a project of Comedy Arts Pittsburgh, an arts organization founded to raise the profile of comedy as a performing art in Pittsburgh and to raise Pittsburgh's profile nationally.

Details: pittsburghcomedyfestival.org

PITTSBURGH! I'll be in your city headlining @PghComedyFest August 23rd + 24th. Check out my set before I head home to Chicago and tape my first, 1-hour comedy special. You don't want to miss it! TICKETS: https://t.co/TUCgkKyHoP #checkitout #SingleBlackFemale #FriendsLikeUs pic.twitter.com/7CzDDFkPT6 — Marina Franklin (@marinayfranklin) August 17, 2018

Art appreciation

The 22nd annual Shadyside…The Art Festival on Walnut St. is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26. The event hosts over 140 artists that create original, hand-made items. Vendors include painters, potters, jewelers, and photographers.

Details: artfestival.com

Come on out to the Art Festival on Walnut Street this weekend! #thinkshadyside #shopshadyside https://t.co/lZN5J0xF5j — Think Shadyside (@ThinkShadyside) August 23, 2018

Rock it

On Aug. 25, from noon to 10 p.m. Forbes Ave., Downtown, will turn into an island oasis at the second annual Rock, Reggae & Relief Benefit Festival. The streets will be filled with island vibes, themed food and drink and live music every hour. Headliners include G. Love and Special Sauce, along with Donavon Frankenreiter.

The event benefits the Caribbean islands that experienced hardships and heartache in the fall of 2017 and Hurricane Maria, including disaster relief in Puerto Rico. It also helps Asking For Change, a campaign of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership aimed at supporting local ministries.

Free.

Details: rockreggaerelief.com

Transport yourself to a vibey Carribbean paradise at Rock, Reggae & Relief this Saturday, August 25th! Ticket are still available for purchase. Visit https://t.co/NlfVvu6qyW to get yours! pic.twitter.com/yVY7bvgluA — Rock, Reggae & Relief (@rrrpgh) August 21, 2018

Piano man

Piano Day of Pittsburgh was created by Peter Stumpf in 2016. He has been a piano technician since 1994 and is currently the piano technician for Heinz Hall, the Carnegie Mellon University School of Music and University of Pittsburgh Music Department.

He opened his business Pianoburgh and was approached by Steinway and Sons to serve as the only authorized Steinway Piano and Technical Service Provider in Western Pennsylvania.

With his business and connection to Steinway, Piano Day of Pittsburgh was created. He put a piano in Schenley Plaza and allowed people from the community to play, so he started an annual event. This year it starts are noon in Katz Plaza, Downtown and 11:45 a.m. at both Heinz Hall and Market Square.

Details: pianodaypgh.com