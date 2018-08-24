Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Ride a bike, buy some art or be serenaded by piano music this Pittsburgh weekend

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
The 25th anniversary of the UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26.
COURTESY PEDALPGH
The 25th anniversary of the UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26.
The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival wraps ups Aug. 24-26 with performances at the South Side’s City Theatre and Club Cafe. This event brings together stand-ups and improvisers in a celebration of all things funny. Headliners include Marina Franklin (pictured).
COURTESY PITTSBURGH COMEDY FESTIVAL
The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival wraps ups Aug. 24-26 with performances at the South Side’s City Theatre and Club Cafe. This event brings together stand-ups and improvisers in a celebration of all things funny. Headliners include Marina Franklin (pictured).
The 22nd annual Shadyside…The Art Festival on Walnut St. is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
Howard Alan Events
The 22nd annual Shadyside…The Art Festival on Walnut St. is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26.
On Aug. 25, from noon to 10 p.m. Forbes Ave., Downtown, will turn into an island oasis at the second annual Rock, Reggae & Relief Benefit Festival.
COURTESY ROCK, REGGAE & RELIEF BENEFIT FESTIVAL
On Aug. 25, from noon to 10 p.m. Forbes Ave., Downtown, will turn into an island oasis at the second annual Rock, Reggae & Relief Benefit Festival.
Piano Day of Pittsburgh was created by Peter Stumpf in 2016. With his business and connection to Steinway, he put a piano in Schenley Plaza in Oakland and allowed people from the community to play, which led to an annual event. This year it starts are noon in Katz Plaza, Downtown and 11:45 a.m. at both near Heinz Hall and in Market Square.
COURTESY PIANO DAY OF PITTSBURGH
Piano Day of Pittsburgh was created by Peter Stumpf in 2016. With his business and connection to Steinway, he put a piano in Schenley Plaza in Oakland and allowed people from the community to play, which led to an annual event. This year it starts are noon in Katz Plaza, Downtown and 11:45 a.m. at both near Heinz Hall and in Market Square.

Updated 13 hours ago

PedalPGH celebrates a special anniversary this weekend -- 25 years of riding through the city where participants choose from routes of 10, 25, 40 or 62 miles. An event that's a close second in longevity is the Shadyside Arts Festival which is marking 22 years of hosting both local and national artists selling home-made wares. The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival offers three days of laughter at two venues on the South Side while piano technician Peter Stumpf brings Piano Day of Pittsburgh to Downtown where there will also be some rock and reggae entertainment.

Take a ride

The 25th anniversary of the UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26. It is the largest charity bike ride in Pennsylvania with 3,000 participants expected.

Since it began, the event has raised more than $330,000 for bicycle and pedestrian advocacy in Pittsburgh. The ride begins and ends at Southside Riverfront Park along 18th St. Participants can choose from a 10-mile, 25-mile, 40-mile or 62-mile route.

Details: bikepgh.org

Have a few laughs

The Pittsburgh Comedy Festival wraps ups Aug. 24-26 with performances at the South Side's City Theatre and Club Cafe. This event brings together stand-ups and improvisers in a celebration of all things funny.

Headliners include Marina Franklin, The Cast, Todd Barry, JC Coccoli, Casually Dope and LimboLand.

This event is a project of Comedy Arts Pittsburgh, an arts organization founded to raise the profile of comedy as a performing art in Pittsburgh and to raise Pittsburgh's profile nationally.

Details: pittsburghcomedyfestival.org

Art appreciation

The 22nd annual Shadyside…The Art Festival on Walnut St. is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 26. The event hosts over 140 artists that create original, hand-made items. Vendors include painters, potters, jewelers, and photographers.

Details: artfestival.com

Rock it

On Aug. 25, from noon to 10 p.m. Forbes Ave., Downtown, will turn into an island oasis at the second annual Rock, Reggae & Relief Benefit Festival. The streets will be filled with island vibes, themed food and drink and live music every hour. Headliners include G. Love and Special Sauce, along with Donavon Frankenreiter.

The event benefits the Caribbean islands that experienced hardships and heartache in the fall of 2017 and Hurricane Maria, including disaster relief in Puerto Rico. It also helps Asking For Change, a campaign of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership aimed at supporting local ministries.

Free.

Details: rockreggaerelief.com

Piano man

Piano Day of Pittsburgh was created by Peter Stumpf in 2016. He has been a piano technician since 1994 and is currently the piano technician for Heinz Hall, the Carnegie Mellon University School of Music and University of Pittsburgh Music Department.

He opened his business Pianoburgh and was approached by Steinway and Sons to serve as the only authorized Steinway Piano and Technical Service Provider in Western Pennsylvania.

With his business and connection to Steinway, Piano Day of Pittsburgh was created. He put a piano in Schenley Plaza and allowed people from the community to play, so he started an annual event. This year it starts are noon in Katz Plaza, Downtown and 11:45 a.m. at both Heinz Hall and Market Square.

Details: pianodaypgh.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me