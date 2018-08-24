Amy Schumer brings 'Friends' tour to September Heinz Hall show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Self-deprecating - and Emmy-Award winning - comedienne Amy Schumer will bring her “Amy Schumer and Friends Tour” to Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh on Sept. 21.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

In addition to comedy, Schumer is known as an actress, writer, producer and director.

Creator and star of “Inside Amy Schumer,” a Comedy Central television series, she has written a New York Times besteller, “The Girl with The Lower Back Tattoo.”

Recent films include “Snatched,” with Goldie Hawn, and “I Feel Pretty.”

Her 2015 comedy film, “Trainwreck,” won her a Critics’ Choice Award for best actress in a comedy.

Her most recent comedy special, “The Leather Special,” currently is streaming on Netflix.

According to a news release, Schumer is the only female comic to headline Madison Square Garden in New York.

She is active with and a founding member of “Time’s Up.”

Details: amyschumer.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.