Phipps plans glasshouse party for the ages

It’s not often one is invited to a 125th anniversary celebration.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is planning just such an event from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18 to mark a “glasshouse celebration.”

Calling it “our biggest party ever,” event planners anticipate a celebration of the Oakland landmark through the ages, with entertainment and dancing, food and drink, and interactive experiences representing Phipps from the 1890s through today, according to a news release.

Part of the commemoration recognizes the Palm Court restoration. Part of the original nine-room glasshouse established in 1893, Palm Court is the first room guests encounter at Phipps.

Patrons are invited to help preserve Phipps’ legacy by sponsoring a pane of glass in Palm Court, including those located in the iconic ogee , which has a limited number of coveted glass panes available, the release states.

Contributions begin at $100, the release notes, with supporters receiving a certificate with their pane’s coordinates and acknowledgement through a Palm Court recognition display.

Details: 412-622-6915, ext. 6054, in person, or at phipps.conservatory.org/restore

Party celebrates century plus

On to the party, which guests are encouraged to attend dressed in the evening wear of their favorite period in time from 1893 through the present.

Or, whatever makes them feel “especially fabulous,” the release says.

The event will salute Phipps’ glittering past and toast its sparkling future, planners say.

Tickets are available at $125.

Tickets also are available at the $250 level, which helps to support the ongoing glasshouse restoration project and includes special recognition in the event program book, according to the release.

Details: 412-651-5281, via email at Vgohn@phipps.conservatory.org or online at the website.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.