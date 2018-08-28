Carnegie Science Center takes Rangos viewers to outer space, dancing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visitors to Carnegie Science Center’s the Rangos Giant Cinema can travel into space and/or strap on their dancing shoes for September’s line-up of special screenings.

Autumn launches will begin with the new restoration of “ 2001: A Space Odyssey ,” the epic 1968 sci-fi drama, showing Sept. 6-12.

The sci-fi theme continues with Sept. 15 screenings of “ Dr. Who and the Daleks, ” “ Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan - 4K Director’s Cut, ” and “ Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D .”

The three films will show during the center’s Doctor Trek Wars day-long event celebrating Doctor Who, Star Trek and Star Wars fandoms, including themed activities, live demonstrations, and challenges. Visitors are encouraged to dress in costume.

Viewers can tap their toes and sway in their seats on Sept. 20 and Sept. 23, when Tony Award-winning “An American in Paris” is screened.

This London production of the Broadway hit stars Tony nominees Robert Fairchild and Leanne Cope. The musical follows an American GI during a chance encounter with a beautiful, young dancer in Paris at the end of World War II.

Finally, on the heels of back to school season, viewers are encouraged to dig out their poodle skirts and leather jackets and slick back their hair for a Rydell High School “Grease Sing-A-Long, ” marking the film’s 40 th anniversary, on Sept. 21-22. Lyrics to sings including “Summer Nights” and “Greased Lightnin” will show on the screen for this event.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.